Xur's location and wares for June 19, 2020 Find out where Xur is located and what he has available for sale the weekend of June 19, 2020.

It’s Friday again, which means it is time for Xur to make his rounds again. If you’re trying to find Xur’s location and check out his wares, then we can help. Here’s everything you need to know about Xur’s location and wares for the weekend of June 19, 2020.

Xur’s location and wares for June 19, 2020

Arriving at his usual time of 1 p.m. ET, Xur will have an assortment of items available for players to purchase using Legendary Shards. Those looking to find the merchant of the Nine can head on over to Giant's Scar on Io where they’ll find Xur waiting with a new list of goods.

Xur can be found on Io this week.

This week Xur has the following items available to purchase:

The Dragon's Shadow - 23 Legendary Shards

Starfire Protocol - 23 Legendary Shards

Mk. 44 Stand Asides - 23 Legendary Shards

Crimson - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 99 Legendary Shards

If you don’t already have some of the items available to purchase this time around, then we recommend going ahead and picking them up. It always helps to have different items on hand, should Bungie change up how they work later down the line. As we all know, the developers are always changing things up, so it never hurts to be ready for anything. You can also grab the Exotic Engram that he has available to pick up an item you don’t already have from a pool of different Exotic items.

Now that you know what Xur has available, get out there and pick up the various items he has for sale. If you’re struggling to have enough Shards, then you can check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards for more assistance. Looking for more, though? Head back over to our complete Destiny 2 guide for all the latest news and info about Bungie’s hit shooter before you dive in this weekend.