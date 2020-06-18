New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA announces Positive Play Charter to combat online & gaming toxicity

Electronic Arts' new initiative is built towards building a more positive gaming experience and lowering toxicity in their online environments such as FIFA and Apex Legends.
TJ Denzer
4

In the wake of civil unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police brutality in Minneapolis, many larger forces in the gaming industry have taken steps to crack down hard on toxicity, racism, and other online abuse in their gaming spaces. Electronic Arts is the latest to make a push towards such efforts. They recently announced the EA Positive Play Charter, promising stronger action towards combating toxicity and online abuse in their various gaming communities.

EA announced the Positive Play Charter via the Electronic Arts Twitter and laid out what it means in a post on the EA website on June 17, 2020.

“Like with most communities, we have positive play guidelines to help make sure our games and services are an enjoyable experience for all players,” EA wrote. “Whether you’re new to gaming or have been an active player for years, we need your help to make this a community we all want to be part of.”

The lengthy Charter is an extension of player guidelines which must be agreed to when engaging with most Electronic Arts games and services. FIFA, Madden, and Apex Legends in particular are areas where EA’s new initiative is most likely targeted, as each of these games has experienced their fair share of trolling and toxicity.

As much of the competitive and online gaming space as EA has within their games, their latest initiative is in line with other forces in the industry choosing to take stronger approaches to toxicity. Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward, in addition to various donations and messages supporting Black Lives Matter, also launched an initiative to crack down harder than ever on racist usernames and in-game toxicity through increasingly improved reporting systems. Capcom also just made a formal decision to ban a champion-level player from the Capcom Pro Tour for an extremely controversial tweet.

With that in mind, one hopes these larger companies remain consistent in the messaging and efforts they are putting forth. Toxicity is a huge problem in online gaming and communities and it only gets worse if left unchecked. Hopefully, EA’s Positive Play Charter is backed by constant support and effort towards an altogether better gaming community and experience.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 18, 2020 8:44 AM

    • lefthighkick legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 18, 2020 8:53 AM

      I wish them luck, I had already written off Squadrons due to the inherent toxicity in 5v5 PvP games.

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 18, 2020 8:56 AM

        I have no idea why this game doesn't have a coop mode yet. They are already gonna be filling out the versus space battles modes with AI ships like SWBF2, what difference does it make if 5 of them are also beefed up AI instead of humans?

    • dkrulz legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 18, 2020 8:59 AM

      EA is such a joke.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 18, 2020 9:01 AM

        Even if they can't effectively do this, a message that says we aren't going to tolerate toxicity should help. More companies that do online games need to get behind this, now as a VERY appropriate time more than ever, even if there's no unified approach or solution.

