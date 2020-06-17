Shackstream: A quest for adventure Among Trees

It’s Wednesday, and with E4 behind us, it’s time to return to our normally scheduled broadcasts. This week I’ll be kicking off the first episode of a special look at Among Trees, a new survival game that made its debut on Epic Games Store’s early access program last week.

Among Trees reminds me a lot of The Long Dark, and I’m excited to dive in and give the game a try. The adventure will kick off at 2 p.m. ET as we jump right in and get started building ourselves a new place to call home. For those who haven’t already, you can follow and join the show by heading over to the official Shacknews Twitch channel. Furthermore, I’ve included a quick embed below, which should allow you to watch all the fun right here from this window.

I look forward to diving into Among Trees in just a short while. I hope you’ll join me for the journey, as I’m sure we’ll find plenty to explore and get excited about. For now, I’ve got to finish getting things ready, so I’ll see you around.