Shackstream: A quest for adventure Among Trees

Join Josh as he travels Among Trees in one of the chillest survival adventures to hit early access this year.
Josh Hawkins
1

It’s Wednesday, and with E4 behind us, it’s time to return to our normally scheduled broadcasts. This week I’ll be kicking off the first episode of a special look at Among Trees, a new survival game that made its debut on Epic Games Store’s early access program last week.

Among Trees reminds me a lot of The Long Dark, and I’m excited to dive in and give the game a try. The adventure will kick off at 2 p.m. ET as we jump right in and get started building ourselves a new place to call home. For those who haven’t already, you can follow and join the show by heading over to the official Shacknews Twitch channel. Furthermore, I’ve included a quick embed below, which should allow you to watch all the fun right here from this window.

Now, before we bid farewell, I do want to take a moment to give a shoutout to all of our subscribers and supporters. You guys make this entire thing a fun time, and we appreciate all of the support that you show to us each and every day. If you haven’t already, please consider subscribing to Shacknews with your Twitch Prime sub. This is a free way to support the channel and the various content creators working here at Shacknews to bring you new content every day.

I also want to give a big shoutout to our Mercury subscribers. Each month you help support the website’s future and if you haven’t already, you can join the legions of Mercury subscribers for as little as $1. For more information on that, head over to our Mercury info page.

I look forward to diving into Among Trees in just a short while. I hope you’ll join me for the journey, as I’m sure we’ll find plenty to explore and get excited about. For now, I’ve got to finish getting things ready, so I’ll see you around.

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

