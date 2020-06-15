Fuser announces 15 new songs, has all the Carly Rae you need Harmonix's Fuser is getting 15 more songs to add to its music mashup possibilities.

After years of working on different ways to create music within the video game spectrum, Harmonix is now hard at work on Fuser, which is essentially its DropMix game without the physical element. The idea is to mix different parts of songs together to make a funky mashup, but to do that, you'll probably need more songs than what's been announced. Fortunately, Harmonix is here to reveal another 15 new songs, including Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe." This completes the required Carly Rae Jepsen quota for any musical video game.

Here are the 15 songs added to Fuser's lineup:

"Blah Blah Blah" - Armin van Buuren

"Mud On The Tires" - Brad Paisley

"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B

Carly Rae Jepsen - "Call Me Maybe"

"Clocks" - Coldplay

"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa

"X Gon' Give It To Ya" - DMX

"The Message (2012)" - Grand Master Melle Mel

"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers

"Thrift Shop" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Wanz

"Hot In Herre" - Nelly

"High Hopes" - Panic! At The Disco

"Give Me Everything" - Pitbull ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer

"I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" - Whitney Houston

"The Middle" - Zedd ft. Maren Morris & Grey

Fuser is looking to feature over 100 songs. Today's batch means the number of announced tracks is at 31. These will join songs like "In Da Club" by 50 Cent, "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" by Blue Oyster Cult, and "Good As Hell" by Lizzo, among others. This will allow for a near-infinite number of mashup possibilities. Fuser will feature a full campaign, along with the party-friendly freestyle mode, which gives wannabe DJs a chance to test out their chops.

Fuser is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch sometime this fall. This certainly won't be the last we hear of this game, so be sure to jump on the Fuser website for more news. We'll be watching this game at Shacknews, too, so stay tuned for any further reveals.