Star Wars: Squadrons release date for PC, PS4, Xbox One Curious to know what the Star Wars: Squadrons release date is? Here's everything we know so far.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a new Star Wars space combat game, and while some of the Battlefront games have offered ship combat, nothing has quite delivered the experience Star Wars fans have been looking for. Until now, that is. The latest reveal from EA comes in the form of Star Wars: Squadrons, a brand-new experience that puts players directly into the cockpits of their favorite Star Wars ships. If you’re curious to know when you can get your hands on this upcoming title, then we can help. Here’s the Star Wars: Squadrons release date.

Star Wars: Squadrons release date on PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Star Wars: Squadrons is currently under development by Motive studios and will come to the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 2, 2020. The game is set to have official gameplay revealed during the upcoming EA Play digital event on June 18 at 4 p.m. PDT.

Those looking to pick up Star Wars: Squadrons can pre-order it right now on the PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Those playing on PC will be able to pre-order on both Origin and Steam, and the game is also included in Origin Premiere.

Not sure what Star Wars: Squadrons is? The game was revealed earlier today, and you can learn more about it in our original report on the reveal. In Star Wars: Squadrons, players will be able to take part in both online multiplayer and a singleplayer campaign. The game will also feature support for VR headsets like the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index on PC. PlayStation 4 players will be able to make use of the PSVR headset to enjoy space combat in virtual reality on Sony’s console as well.

Star Wars: Squadrons will retail for $39.99, and those who have EA Access or Origin Access will be able to enjoy up to 10 hours of play time at launch, along with a 10% off coupon for the game. We’ll keep an eye out for more details about this upcoming Star Wars game in the coming months, so keep your eyes right here on Shacknews.