Star Wars: Squadrons trailer reveals October release date The trailer for EA Motive's next Star Wars game centers on the pilots in a galaxy far, far away.

EA revealed the first trailer for the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons today ahead of their EA Play Live presentation on June 18. The trailer gives fans their first glimpse at what to expect in the latest Star Wars story. Focusing on the daring pilots that man some of the coolest ships in fiction, Squadrons puts the spotlight on some of the lesser-known Star Wars characters.

Developed by EA Motive, the cinematic trailer for Squadrons shows off some pretty visuals, along with those iconic Star Wars vehicle sound effects. Interestingly enough, the trailer puts nearly as much emphasis on the imperial soldiers as it does the rebels. Players will have the opportunity to fight on behalf of both the empire and rebellion at some point in the Squadrons.

The trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons also confirms that the game will release on October 2, 2020. It’s unclear whether or not Squadrons will be making its way to the upcoming next-generation consoles. EA posted to its official website to give even more information on the upcoming Star Wars title. The site provides another dump of information that wasn’t included in the trailer. This includes the ability to customize and modify spaceships, play in competitive online matches, and the confirmation of crossplay support.

Star Wars: Squadrons will be getting a gameplay reveal during the EA Play live event on June 18. One of the biggest nuggets of information to come out of today’s reveal is that not only will Star Wars Squadrons feature virtual reality support, but the game will be playable in its entirety in VR. More details to come soon, Star Wars: Squadrons blasts off at hyper speed on October 2, 2020.