New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Star Wars: Squadrons trailer reveals October release date

The trailer for EA Motive's next Star Wars game centers on the pilots in a galaxy far, far away.
Donovan Erskine
1

EA revealed the first trailer for the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons today ahead of their EA Play Live presentation on June 18. The trailer gives fans their first glimpse at what to expect in the latest Star Wars story. Focusing on the daring pilots that man some of the coolest ships in fiction, Squadrons puts the spotlight on some of the lesser-known Star Wars characters.

Developed by EA Motive, the cinematic trailer for Squadrons shows off some pretty visuals, along with those iconic Star Wars vehicle sound effects. Interestingly enough, the trailer puts nearly as much emphasis on the imperial soldiers as it does the rebels. Players will have the opportunity to fight on behalf of both the empire and rebellion at some point in the Squadrons.

The trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons also confirms that the game will release on October 2, 2020. It’s unclear whether or not Squadrons will be making its way to the upcoming next-generation consoles. EA posted to its official website to give even more information on the upcoming Star Wars title. The site provides another dump of information that wasn’t included in the trailer. This includes the ability to customize and modify spaceships, play in competitive online matches, and the confirmation of crossplay support. 

Star Wars: Squadrons will be getting a gameplay reveal during the EA Play live event on June 18. One of the biggest nuggets of information to come out of today’s reveal is that not only will Star Wars Squadrons feature virtual reality support, but the game will be playable in its entirety in VR. More details to come soon, Star Wars: Squadrons blasts off at hyper speed on October 2, 2020.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola