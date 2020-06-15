Blankos Block Party is a party MMO with vinyl toy economy New developer Mythical is putting together Blankos Block Party, a 'party MMO' that centers around vinyl toys that can be kept, traded, sold, and played with.

The name Mythical may not sound familiar, but this studio is filled with veterans of the gaming industry. Its workers are credited in a number of Activision-Blizzard titles, like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero, and Skylanders. But now they've branched out on their own and have put together what it's billing as a "Party MMO," Blankos Block Party.

First revealed over the weekend during this year's PC Gaming Show, Blankos Block Party is primarily about having fun with friends and strangers. Players can take part in various minigames and they'll find that many of those minigames can be custom created by the player base itself. The game will feature a level editing tookit that allows players to come up with their own minigame ideas and upload them to the game servers.

Speaking of customization, the real draw for Blankos is the custom Blankos themselves. Players can design their own vinyl-style figurine and jump into the game with them. Blankos can be leveled up, allowing players to earn new skills and new customization pieces. Mythical is working with artists, designers, and creators to help come up with new set pieces and help feed a legitimate, player-run "grey market," where players can trade customization pieces directly with other players. The studio is emphasizing that whatever players buy in the Blankos ecosystem is fully theirs to do with as they please.

Blankos Block Party is set to release on PC later this year. Those interested in learning more about this game can sign up for the beta, which is set to take place later in 2020.