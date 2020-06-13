One of Mortal Shell's bosses will continuously hunt the player & 'level up' Mortal Shell's Hadern is a recurring foe that will not only come after the player, but grow stronger alongside them as revealed on the PC Gaming Show 2020.

Mortal Shell is looking like more than a Soulsborne clone. This hack n’ slash adventure is looking more and more unique for a number of reasons. One of them were revealed on the PC Gaming Show 2020. A special foe called the Hadern will not only hunt the player, but become stronger alongside them throughout the journey.

Mortal Shell’s Hadern boss got a special gameplay reveal from Cold Symmetry and Playstack in the PC Gaming Show 2020 on June 13, 2020. This boss is more than a one-and-done threat. It will stalk the player throughout their journey, becoming stronger and more threatening alongside them as the game goes on. You can see the Hadern in action in Mortal Shell’s latest gameplay reveal below.

This story is still developing…