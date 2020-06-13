New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

One of Mortal Shell's bosses will continuously hunt the player & 'level up'

Mortal Shell's Hadern is a recurring foe that will not only come after the player, but grow stronger alongside them as revealed on the PC Gaming Show 2020.
TJ Denzer
1

Mortal Shell is looking like more than a Soulsborne clone. This hack n’ slash adventure is looking more and more unique for a number of reasons. One of them were revealed on the PC Gaming Show 2020. A special foe called the Hadern will not only hunt the player, but become stronger alongside them throughout the journey.

Mortal Shell’s Hadern boss got a special gameplay reveal from Cold Symmetry and Playstack in the PC Gaming Show 2020 on June 13, 2020. This boss is more than a one-and-done threat. It will stalk the player throughout their journey, becoming stronger and more threatening alongside them as the game goes on. You can see the Hadern in action in Mortal Shell’s latest gameplay reveal below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola