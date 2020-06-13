New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Turn-based strategy Fae Tactics announced for PC this Summer 2020

The charmingly stylized turn-based tactics RPG Fae Tactics from Endlessfluff Games was revealed to be coming to Steam on the PC Gaming Show 2020.
TJ Denzer
If you’ve been looking for a good-looking game that will bring you back to the glory days of Final Fantasy Tactics, Endlessfluff Games and Humble Games Fae Tactics may be the game you’ve been waiting for. It was revealed to be coming to Steam on the PC Gaming Show 2020.

Endlessfluff Games shared their latest reveal of Fae Tactics on the PC Gaming Show 2020 livestream on June 13, 2020. The game is a turn-based strategy RPG with a colorful art style and a wide cast of characters with awesome abilities. Slated for Steam in 2020, you can see the new reveal trailer for the game just below.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

