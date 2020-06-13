New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Torchlight 3 is available right now in Steam Early Access

On PC Gaming Show 2020, Echtra Games' Max Schaefer revealed that Torchlight 3 is available now to play in Steam Early Access.
TJ Denzer
2

The fan favorite dungeon-crawling franchise Torchlight saw some action on PC Gaming Show 2020. Runic’s Max Schaefer showed off a new trailer and dropped some new details, including the fact that Torchlight 3 is now available to play in Steam Early Access.

Torchlight 3 launched in Steam Early Access on June 13, 2020 as part of the PC Gaming Show 2020. You can see the latest trailer for the game below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola