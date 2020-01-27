Torchlight Frontiers will relaunch as Torchlight 3 this summer If you've been waiting for a new Torchlight adventure, you're about to get it with Torchlight 3.

It looks like Torchlight Frontiers is shedding its free-to-play status and instead pursuing a new life as a premium title, changing its name to Torchlight 3. The change will take the game "back to its roots," and it will appear on Steam later this summer for a price that's yet to be announced.

It will feature a linear progression system and will focus on the classic Torchlight action that you're likely familiar with, if you've been following the series.

"When we started developing Torchlight Frontiers, we were focused on creating a shared-world experience," said Max Schaefer, CEO of Echtra Games. "During development, you often discover what type of product a game was meant to be and we found Torchlight Frontiers was meant to be a true successor to Torchlight I & II. Based on this and extensive feedback from our Alpha testers, we decided it was time to take the game back to its roots and model it after the classic Torchlight games that ARPG fans have come to love. We’d like to thank our dedicated player base for supporting us and providing such insightful feedback during early development."

There's no concrete release date for when the game will make its switch-over just yet, but we'll be sure to report when it's finally arriving. It's great news that we're finally going to see Torchlight 3, no matter what form it arrives in, so at least there's that.