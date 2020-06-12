Control is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X according to Remedy One of the best games of 2019 will be coming to the next generation of consoles, as Remedy confirms that Control will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

One of 2019's best and most surprising games was Control, the latest effort from Remedy Entertainment. There may be a few people out there who haven't given it a shot for some reason or another. So those people may be happy to learn that they'll get another chance to try out Remedy's latest on next-gen consoles. On Thursday, the developer confirmed that Control would be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

We’re thrilled to announce that Control is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. More details coming at a later date!#PlayStation5 #XboxSeriesX #505Games pic.twitter.com/ikIsUPoTVq — Control (@ControlRemedy) June 11, 2020

Remedy's announcement fell largely under the radar, since they were making it in the middle of a chaotic afternoon filled with PlayStation 5 news. But it's an exciting announcement nonetheless, confirming that one of 2019's Game of the Year candidates will come to the next generation of consoles. There isn't much more concrete information to go on here, but it can be safely assumed that the game will also be supported by the Xbox's new Smart Delivery feature, which supports physical and digital games previously purchased on older consoles.

If you missed out on Control, then let's revisit the time we gave Remedy the Shacknews Best Comeback of 2019:

Remedy should be lauded for purshing the limits of its Northlight Engine and improving upon it by leaps and bounds over Quantum Break. But for as much as Control is a great game for going forward technologically, it's an outstanding game because of how Remedy was able to take a step backwards. As groundbreaking as Alan Wake was with its episodic approach, Control is phenomenal as a self-contained story. As ambitious as Quantum Break was with its television tie-in, Control's world was vast and mysterious enough that it didn't need one.

We'll have more information on Control's next-generation release as it comes in. But while you're waiting for the PS5 and/or Xbox Series X version to arrive, follow our contiuing coverage and guides.