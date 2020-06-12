New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Control is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X according to Remedy

One of the best games of 2019 will be coming to the next generation of consoles, as Remedy confirms that Control will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Ozzie Mejia
1

One of 2019's best and most surprising games was Control, the latest effort from Remedy Entertainment. There may be a few people out there who haven't given it a shot for some reason or another. So those people may be happy to learn that they'll get another chance to try out Remedy's latest on next-gen consoles. On Thursday, the developer confirmed that Control would be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Remedy's announcement fell largely under the radar, since they were making it in the middle of a chaotic afternoon filled with PlayStation 5 news. But it's an exciting announcement nonetheless, confirming that one of 2019's Game of the Year candidates will come to the next generation of consoles. There isn't much more concrete information to go on here, but it can be safely assumed that the game will also be supported by the Xbox's new Smart Delivery feature, which supports physical and digital games previously purchased on older consoles.

If you missed out on Control, then let's revisit the time we gave Remedy the Shacknews Best Comeback of 2019:

We'll have more information on Control's next-generation release as it comes in. But while you're waiting for the PS5 and/or Xbox Series X version to arrive, follow our contiuing coverage and guides.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

