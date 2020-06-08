How to catch a Snapping Turtle - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to catch a Snapping Turtle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch.

Snapping Turtles are one of the few reptiles available to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and getting your hands on this fantastic little companion won’t be that difficult. If you are having issues, though, we can help. Below you’ll find in-depth information on how to catch a Snapping Turtle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to catch a Snapping Turtle

Like most creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Snapping Turtle can only be found within certain seasons. For the northern hemisphere, this means the Snapping Turtle is only found between April to October. Those in the southern hemisphere can find this creature between the months of October to Apil. Furthermore, the Snapping Turtle can only be caught between the hours of 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. The final point we need to make here is that the Snapping Turtle can only be fished up in rivers, and the turtle’s shadow resembles that of a large fish.

Compared to most other fish out there, the Snapping Turtle sells for a nice price, racking in a nice 5,000 Bells if you sell it over at Nook’s Cranny. Of course, you can sell it to CJ for a bit more of a profit if you’d like, or even set the Snapping Turtle up as a “pet” of sorts on your island.

How to have a pet Snapping Turtle

While it doesn’t actually count as a pet any more than tossing down another fish or bug might, the Snapping Turtle is the only creature that doesn’t get put into a bowl or cage when you place it down on your island. As such, many users have used this to their advantage to put down a “pet” Snapping Turtle somewhere in their house or on their island.

Of course, it isn’t the typical type of pet you might expect from a video game, but it is cool to be able to toss these lovely creatures down somewhere on your island for a bit more wildlife variation. To have a “pet” Snapping Turtle all you need to do is catch one of these creatures and then find a nice spot on your island and choose “Place Item” when interacting with it in your inventory. This will place it on the ground, allowing you to walk up and interact with it by pressing A. This will cause it to snap with its mouth, so watch your fingers!

