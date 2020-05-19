CJ fish prices - Animal Crossing: New Horizons A complete guide to all of CJ's fish prices in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Players can have quite a few visitors to their island as they work to make their deserted getaway a real home for themselves and others. One of these iconic visitors is CJ, an excited fisherman intent on making the greatest social media impact that he can. On top of running the local fishing tourneys, CJ will also offer small challenges and even purchase fish from you for higher price than Timmy and Tommy. If you’re trying to decide whether you should hold onto a fish until CJ comes around, then we can help. Below you’ll find a complete breakdown of all of CJ’s fish prices as well as a comparison to the price you can get at Nook’s Cranny.

All CJ fish prices

CJ waiting to buy your fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

With so many fish to catch, knowing which ones to sell for profit and which ones aren’t worth much can be tough. While we’ve already detailed most of what you need to know about fishing in our guide to all the fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we’ve finally managed to put together a complete table of all of CJ’s fish prices. This will help you make the most money from fishing that you can, so let’s take a look at the price differences below.

Fish Name Nook's Cranny Price CJ Price Bitterling 900 1,350 Pale Chub 160 240 Crucian Carp 160 240 Dace 240 360 Carp 300 450 Koi 4,000 6,000 Goldfish 1,300 1,950 Pop-eyed Goldfish 1,300 1,950 Ranchu Goldfish 4,500 6,750 Killifish 300 450 Crawfish 200 300 Soft-shelled Turtle 3,750 5,625 Snapping Turtle 5,000 7,500 Tadpole 100 150 Frog 120 180 Freshwater Goby 400 600 Loach 400 600 Catfish 800 1,200 Giant Snakehead 5,500 8,250 Bluegill 180 270 Yellow Perch 300 450 Black Bass 400 600 Tilapia 800 1,200 Pike 1,800 2,700 Pond Smelt 500 750 Sweetfish 900 1,350 Cherry Salmon 1,000 1,500 Char 3,800 5,700 Golden Trout 15,000 22,500 Stringfish 15,000 22,500 Salmon 700 1,050 King Salmon 1,800 2,700 Mitten Crab 2,000 3,000 Guppy 1,300 1,950 Nibble Fish 1,500 2,250 Angelfish 3,000 4,500 Betta 2,500 3,750 Neon Tetra 500 750 Rainbowfish 800 1,200 Piranha 2,500 3,750 Arowana 10,000 15,000 Saddled Bichir 4,000 6,000 Sturgeon 10,000 15,000 Sea Butterfly 1,000 1,500 Sea Horse 1,100 1,650 Clown Fish 650 975 Surgeonfish 1,000 1,500 Butterfly Fish 1,000 1,500 Napoleonfish 10,000 15,000 Zebra Turkeyfish 500 750 Blowfish 5,000 7,500 Puffer Fish 250 375 Anchovy 200 300 Horse Macherel 150 225 Barred Knifejaw 5,000 7,500 Sea Bass 400 600 Red Snapper 3,000 4,500 Dab 300 450 Olive Flounder 800 1,200 Squid 500 750 Moray Eel 2,000 3,000 Ribbon Eel 600 900 Tuna 7,000 10,500 Blue Marlin 10,000 15,000 Giant Trevally 4,500 6,750 Mahi-Mahi 6,000 9,000 Ocean Sunfish 4,000 6,000 Ray 3,000 4,500 Saw Shark 12,000 18,000 Hammerhead Shark 8,000 12,000 Great White Shark 15,000 22,500 Whale Shark 13,000 19,500 Suckerfish 1,500 2,250 Football Fish 2,500 3,750 Oarfish 9,000 13,500 Barreleye 15,000 22,500 Coelacanth 15,000 22,500

Now that you’ve got a good look at all the fish prices that CJ and Nook’s Cranny have to offer, be sure to head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for more helpful information.