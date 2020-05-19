CJ fish prices - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

A complete guide to all of CJ's fish prices in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Josh Hawkins
1

Players can have quite a few visitors to their island as they work to make their deserted getaway a real home for themselves and others. One of these iconic visitors is CJ, an excited fisherman intent on making the greatest social media impact that he can. On top of running the local fishing tourneys, CJ will also offer small challenges and even purchase fish from you for higher price than Timmy and Tommy. If you’re trying to decide whether you should hold onto a fish until CJ comes around, then we can help. Below you’ll find a complete breakdown of all of CJ’s fish prices as well as a comparison to the price you can get at Nook’s Cranny.

All CJ fish prices

CJ waiting to buy your fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

With so many fish to catch, knowing which ones to sell for profit and which ones aren’t worth much can be tough. While we’ve already detailed most of what you need to know about fishing in our guide to all the fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we’ve finally managed to put together a complete table of all of CJ’s fish prices. This will help you make the most money from fishing that you can, so let’s take a look at the price differences below.

Fish Name Nook's Cranny Price CJ Price
Bitterling 900 1,350
Pale Chub 160 240
Crucian Carp 160 240
Dace 240 360
Carp 300 450
Koi 4,000 6,000
Goldfish 1,300 1,950
Pop-eyed Goldfish 1,300 1,950
Ranchu Goldfish 4,500 6,750
Killifish 300 450
Crawfish 200 300
Soft-shelled Turtle 3,750 5,625
Snapping Turtle 5,000 7,500
Tadpole 100 150
Frog 120 180
Freshwater Goby 400 600
Loach 400 600
Catfish 800 1,200
Giant Snakehead 5,500 8,250
Bluegill 180 270
Yellow Perch 300 450
Black Bass 400 600
Tilapia 800 1,200
Pike 1,800 2,700
Pond Smelt 500 750
Sweetfish 900 1,350
Cherry Salmon 1,000 1,500
Char 3,800 5,700
Golden Trout 15,000 22,500
Stringfish 15,000 22,500
Salmon 700 1,050
King Salmon 1,800 2,700
Mitten Crab 2,000 3,000
Guppy 1,300 1,950
Nibble Fish 1,500 2,250
Angelfish 3,000 4,500
Betta 2,500 3,750
Neon Tetra 500 750
Rainbowfish 800 1,200
Piranha 2,500 3,750
Arowana 10,000 15,000
Saddled Bichir 4,000 6,000
Sturgeon 10,000 15,000
Sea Butterfly 1,000 1,500
Sea Horse 1,100 1,650
Clown Fish 650 975
Surgeonfish 1,000 1,500
Butterfly Fish 1,000 1,500
Napoleonfish 10,000 15,000
Zebra Turkeyfish 500 750
Blowfish 5,000 7,500
Puffer Fish 250 375
Anchovy 200 300
Horse Macherel 150 225
Barred Knifejaw 5,000 7,500
Sea Bass 400 600
Red Snapper 3,000 4,500
Dab 300 450
Olive Flounder 800 1,200
Squid 500 750
Moray Eel 2,000 3,000
Ribbon Eel 600 900
Tuna 7,000 10,500
Blue Marlin 10,000 15,000
Giant Trevally 4,500 6,750
Mahi-Mahi 6,000 9,000
Ocean Sunfish 4,000 6,000
Ray 3,000 4,500
Saw Shark 12,000 18,000
Hammerhead Shark 8,000 12,000
Great White Shark 15,000 22,500
Whale Shark 13,000 19,500
Suckerfish 1,500 2,250
Football Fish 2,500 3,750
Oarfish 9,000 13,500
Barreleye 15,000 22,500
Coelacanth 15,000 22,500

Now that you’ve got a good look at all the fish prices that CJ and Nook’s Cranny have to offer, be sure to head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for more helpful information.

