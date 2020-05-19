CJ fish prices - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
A complete guide to all of CJ's fish prices in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Players can have quite a few visitors to their island as they work to make their deserted getaway a real home for themselves and others. One of these iconic visitors is CJ, an excited fisherman intent on making the greatest social media impact that he can. On top of running the local fishing tourneys, CJ will also offer small challenges and even purchase fish from you for higher price than Timmy and Tommy. If you’re trying to decide whether you should hold onto a fish until CJ comes around, then we can help. Below you’ll find a complete breakdown of all of CJ’s fish prices as well as a comparison to the price you can get at Nook’s Cranny.
All CJ fish prices
With so many fish to catch, knowing which ones to sell for profit and which ones aren’t worth much can be tough. While we’ve already detailed most of what you need to know about fishing in our guide to all the fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we’ve finally managed to put together a complete table of all of CJ’s fish prices. This will help you make the most money from fishing that you can, so let’s take a look at the price differences below.
|Fish Name
|Nook's Cranny Price
|CJ Price
|Bitterling
|900
|1,350
|Pale Chub
|160
|240
|Crucian Carp
|160
|240
|Dace
|240
|360
|Carp
|300
|450
|Koi
|4,000
|6,000
|Goldfish
|1,300
|1,950
|Pop-eyed Goldfish
|1,300
|1,950
|Ranchu Goldfish
|4,500
|6,750
|Killifish
|300
|450
|Crawfish
|200
|300
|Soft-shelled Turtle
|3,750
|5,625
|Snapping Turtle
|5,000
|7,500
|Tadpole
|100
|150
|Frog
|120
|180
|Freshwater Goby
|400
|600
|Loach
|400
|600
|Catfish
|800
|1,200
|Giant Snakehead
|5,500
|8,250
|Bluegill
|180
|270
|Yellow Perch
|300
|450
|Black Bass
|400
|600
|Tilapia
|800
|1,200
|Pike
|1,800
|2,700
|Pond Smelt
|500
|750
|Sweetfish
|900
|1,350
|Cherry Salmon
|1,000
|1,500
|Char
|3,800
|5,700
|Golden Trout
|15,000
|22,500
|Stringfish
|15,000
|22,500
|Salmon
|700
|1,050
|King Salmon
|1,800
|2,700
|Mitten Crab
|2,000
|3,000
|Guppy
|1,300
|1,950
|Nibble Fish
|1,500
|2,250
|Angelfish
|3,000
|4,500
|Betta
|2,500
|3,750
|Neon Tetra
|500
|750
|Rainbowfish
|800
|1,200
|Piranha
|2,500
|3,750
|Arowana
|10,000
|15,000
|Saddled Bichir
|4,000
|6,000
|Sturgeon
|10,000
|15,000
|Sea Butterfly
|1,000
|1,500
|Sea Horse
|1,100
|1,650
|Clown Fish
|650
|975
|Surgeonfish
|1,000
|1,500
|Butterfly Fish
|1,000
|1,500
|Napoleonfish
|10,000
|15,000
|Zebra Turkeyfish
|500
|750
|Blowfish
|5,000
|7,500
|Puffer Fish
|250
|375
|Anchovy
|200
|300
|Horse Macherel
|150
|225
|Barred Knifejaw
|5,000
|7,500
|Sea Bass
|400
|600
|Red Snapper
|3,000
|4,500
|Dab
|300
|450
|Olive Flounder
|800
|1,200
|Squid
|500
|750
|Moray Eel
|2,000
|3,000
|Ribbon Eel
|600
|900
|Tuna
|7,000
|10,500
|Blue Marlin
|10,000
|15,000
|Giant Trevally
|4,500
|6,750
|Mahi-Mahi
|6,000
|9,000
|Ocean Sunfish
|4,000
|6,000
|Ray
|3,000
|4,500
|Saw Shark
|12,000
|18,000
|Hammerhead Shark
|8,000
|12,000
|Great White Shark
|15,000
|22,500
|Whale Shark
|13,000
|19,500
|Suckerfish
|1,500
|2,250
|Football Fish
|2,500
|3,750
|Oarfish
|9,000
|13,500
|Barreleye
|15,000
|22,500
|Coelacanth
|15,000
|22,500
Now that you’ve got a good look at all the fish prices that CJ and Nook’s Cranny have to offer, be sure to head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for more helpful information.
-
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, CJ fish prices - Animal Crossing: New Horizons