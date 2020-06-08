New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Resident Evil 8: Village listed by German retailer

More evidence pointing to the Resident Evil sequel arrives from an online listing.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Resident Evil franchise has seen strong highs and low lows. Fans have gotten to relive some of the best games in the series with the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3. However, it’s been over three years since Resident Evil 7, and fans are hungry for something new. An official reveal for Resident Evil 8 may be coming soon, as a German retailer has listed the game on their website. 

The now removed post was made on GamesOnly’s official website. Specifically, the game was listed as “Resident Evil 8: Village [Uncut Edition].” Something noteworthy about this leak is that the game was listed for PlayStation 4. This would check out, seeing that recent Resident Evil games have aligned themselves with PlayStation branding and marketing, despite also being available on Xbox One and PC. The leak was posted to Twitter by user @KenXyro.

If credible, the PS4 listing could also suggest that Resident Evil 8 is set to launch before the end of this calendar year. With Sony’s PS5 launch on the horizon, listing the game for PS4 implies that a release may be coming sooner than later. This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Resident Evil 8, as a major leak back in March revealed the title, characters, and story details. 

Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise has seen a great deal of financial and critical success over the last year thanks to the back to back remasters of Resident Evil 2 and 3. Capcom doesn’t seem to be slowing down just yet with the nostalgia trip, as it’s been reported that a Resident Evil 4 remaster is also well in development. It’s currently unknown when the RE4 remaster is planned to be released in relation to RE8. Once official details come out, we’ll be sure to unpack and break them down for you right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

