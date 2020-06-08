Resident Evil 8: Village listed by German retailer More evidence pointing to the Resident Evil sequel arrives from an online listing.

The Resident Evil franchise has seen strong highs and low lows. Fans have gotten to relive some of the best games in the series with the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3. However, it’s been over three years since Resident Evil 7, and fans are hungry for something new. An official reveal for Resident Evil 8 may be coming soon, as a German retailer has listed the game on their website.

The now removed post was made on GamesOnly’s official website. Specifically, the game was listed as “Resident Evil 8: Village [Uncut Edition].” Something noteworthy about this leak is that the game was listed for PlayStation 4. This would check out, seeing that recent Resident Evil games have aligned themselves with PlayStation branding and marketing, despite also being available on Xbox One and PC. The leak was posted to Twitter by user @KenXyro.

A German retailer has listed Resident Evil 8: Village [Uncut Edition] for the PS4



They describe the game as the "darkest and cruelest addition to the franchise".



• https://t.co/mQXp5EayrZ pic.twitter.com/uLtRUutKoV — 🍎 Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) June 7, 2020

If credible, the PS4 listing could also suggest that Resident Evil 8 is set to launch before the end of this calendar year. With Sony’s PS5 launch on the horizon, listing the game for PS4 implies that a release may be coming sooner than later. This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Resident Evil 8, as a major leak back in March revealed the title, characters, and story details.

Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise has seen a great deal of financial and critical success over the last year thanks to the back to back remasters of Resident Evil 2 and 3. Capcom doesn’t seem to be slowing down just yet with the nostalgia trip, as it’s been reported that a Resident Evil 4 remaster is also well in development. It’s currently unknown when the RE4 remaster is planned to be released in relation to RE8. Once official details come out, we’ll be sure to unpack and break them down for you right here on Shacknews.