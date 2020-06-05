Half-Life: Alyx Silent Hill PT mod aims to recreate our worst nightmares in VR We can't wait to turn around and trigger a particular moment in PT in which our souls will exit our bodies and pants will be soiled in the virtual reality confines of a Half-Life: Alyx mod.

Ever since Valve released not only the Half-Life: Alyx Steam workshop, but also a suite of tools that would help mod creators along with their ideas and machinations, the modding community has been hard at work stretching the boundaries of what Half-Life: Alyx’s systems can allow us to do. Some of these schemes are more dastardly than others. There’s currently a Silent Hill PT mod in the works recreating the gameplay of the canceled game’s demo in Half-Life: Alyx’s immersive VR.

Modder AmbientDruth launched a version of their PT mod for Half-Life: Alyx on May 30, 2020. It’s far from complete yet, but features the looping and increasingly creepy corridor in the game, along with Lisa’s audio, light, radio, and rain ambience, and the red corridor ending of the demo. Eventual update to the mode will aim to include “creepy triggers,” meaning several certain moments will be coming to haunt our nightmares once more, but in a horribly new way. Other planned content includes a flashlight, more general triggers, endings, and more to get the mod as close to the original as possible.

The Half-Life: Alyx Silent Hills PT mod has already brought some iconic loops and visuals to the game and will be improved to more closely resemble the entire original experience.

The Half-Alyx: Steam Workshop launched back in May 2020, and with it, Valve brought a rather extensive set of tools for modders to freely employ. It’s a toolset that has only expanded with updates like Half-Life: Alyx 1.4 in which functioning liquids and a postprocessing editor were added to the game among other things. The offering has made for a bustling community of projects that have put up over 300 mods for Half-Life: Alyx on its Steam Workshop (not including mods that exist off of Steam).

PT’s full game Silent Hills has been canceled for some time and Konami seems to be moving onto a new project for PS5 with the original director, composer, and lead artist of the first games. At least, however, with this mod in Half-Life: Alyx, it’s at least an all-new way to rediscover the terror and dread of that stellar demo like never before.