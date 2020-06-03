Valorant mouse sensitivity converter Here's how to calculate the proper Valorant sensitivity settings.

Riot Games’ Valorant has hit full release for players worldwide. After a long buildup of anticipation, fans can finally start competing to be the very best. From the earliest days of development, Riot has had a strong emphasis on competitive play in Valorant. Taking heavy inspirations from games like CS:GO and Overwatch, Valorant has drawn in many of those players. Those familiar and comfortable with their settings in another FPS may be looking to mirror those settings in Valorant. This is where a Valorant mouse sensitivity converter comes in handy.

How calculate Valorant sensitivity settings

There is a built-in calculator on the GamePros website that allows players to calculate their proper Valorant sensitivity settings. The converter features a plethora of FPS games, including Apex Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, and Overwatch. Simply choose the game you’d like to convert, then enter your mouse DPI and in-game sensitivity settings. The converter will immediately calculate what Valorant settings would best match for you.

In competitive FPS games played on a mouse and keyboard, proper sensitivity settings are of the utmost importance. Some of the most hardcore FPS players have sunk well beyond a thousand hours into their respective games, so it can be hard to transition to a brand new game and get acquainted to new settings. Having a Valorant sensitivity converter on hand can help ease these frustrations.

Each FPS game measures their sensitivity a bit differently. Combine this with the different options for mouse DPI settings, and it’s usually no easy task to replicate settings from one game to another without crunching the numbers.

Now that you know how to use a Valorant mouse sensitivity converter, you can jump in and start calculating the best Valorant settings for you. As you hop into the action you’ll want to be equipped with all the knowledge you need to succeed. For assistance, check out our guide to Valorant’s controls and keybindings, as well as a guide to the characters and their abilities.