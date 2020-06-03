New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Valorant mouse sensitivity converter

Here's how to calculate the proper Valorant sensitivity settings.
Donovan Erskine
1

Riot Games’ Valorant has hit full release for players worldwide. After a long buildup of anticipation, fans can finally start competing to be the very best. From the earliest days of development, Riot has had a strong emphasis on competitive play in Valorant. Taking heavy inspirations from games like CS:GO and Overwatch, Valorant has drawn in many of those players. Those familiar and comfortable with their settings in another FPS may be looking to mirror those settings in Valorant. This is where a Valorant mouse sensitivity converter comes in handy. 

How calculate Valorant sensitivity settings

There is a built-in calculator on the GamePros website that allows players to calculate their proper Valorant sensitivity settings. The converter features a plethora of FPS games, including Apex Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, and Overwatch. Simply choose the game you’d like to convert, then enter your mouse DPI and in-game sensitivity settings. The converter will immediately calculate what Valorant settings would best match for you.

In competitive FPS games played on a mouse and keyboard, proper sensitivity settings are of the utmost importance. Some of the most hardcore FPS players have sunk well beyond a thousand hours into their respective games, so it can be hard to transition to a brand new game and get acquainted to new settings. Having a Valorant sensitivity converter on hand can help ease these frustrations.

Each FPS game measures their sensitivity a bit differently. Combine this with the different options for mouse DPI settings, and it’s usually no easy task to replicate settings from one game to another without crunching the numbers.

Now that you know how to use a Valorant mouse sensitivity converter, you can jump in and start calculating the best Valorant settings for you. As you hop into the action you’ll want to be equipped with all the knowledge you need to succeed. For assistance, check out our guide to Valorant’s controls and keybindings, as well as a guide to the characters and their abilities.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola