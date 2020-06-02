Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath individual character purchases may be coming New Steam DLC listings could mean you can buy Sheeva, Fujin, and RoboCop individually in Mortal Kombat 11 later this June 2020.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is, by many accounts, a fantastic addition to the hit fighting game with a new story chapter and characters Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop to go along with it, but unfortunately, it’s all been one undivided package for now. That could be changing soon though. Recent listings on Steam suggest that the three Aftermath characters could become individually buyable later this June.

The listings for individually buyable DLC of Sheeva, Fujin, and RoboCop were discovered SteamDb, as noted by Event Hubs on June 1, 2020. Where originally, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath was only available as a full package of the new Story Mode extension and the three characters, these listings suggest that on June 16, 2020, the characters will be buyable individually and you won’t have to get the story DLC to have them in your roster if you don’t want. Previously, characters from Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 1 were available individually for $5.99 apiece. That means you’ll have to spend $18 before tax to get your hands on all three of them, but it’s still cheaper than current price of the full Aftermath DLC at $39.99.

Don’t get us wrong. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is good if our Shacknews impressions piece has any say in the matter. The new characters are great and the new story chapter is rich, enjoyable, and seems to set up for some interesting future content in the franchise. That said, it’s a no-brainer that there are players out there that just want the characters and nothing more from Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, and this should be a satisfying alternative to buying the whole DLC pack if such is the case.

With RoboCop, Sheeva, and Fujin apparently launching individually on June 16, be sure to check out our other Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath content, including how to perform the all-new Friendship inputs for every character.