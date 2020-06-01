Temtem's Kisiwa update hopes to catch up with 2020 roadmap in July Temtem has hit some unexpected setbacks, but hopes to catch up with its projected 2020 roadmap with July's Kisiwa update.

Earlier this year, developer Crema had outlined its 2020 roadmap for creature collecting MMORPG Temtem. The world, specifically COVID-19, looks to have thrown those plans for a loop. But while a handful of the planned Spring 2020 features, including chat, haven't made their projected release window, Crema is ready to catch up around July with the upcoming Kisiwa update.

The Temtem team went into detail on some of the unexpected obstacles they've encountered on the Crema website:

The current global situation has taken a toll on everyone, and we're no exception. Due to the circumstances, our usual work rhythm has been affected, and things were starting to pile up in our queue. We assessed our prospects and came to the conclusion that the best choice would be merging the second part of the spring update with the Kisiwa update.

There have been several factors leading us to make that decision. The very successful launch has been awesome, but it has brought with it a lot of new problems and challenges to face: increased workload on the customer support department, more and more testing to ensure everything is properly playable by a wider audience, dealing with the tireless hackers... We've been constantly growing and hiring new people ever since the release in order to tackle all these challenges, but the process has been very very time consuming, finding the right additions to the team isn't always easy. We're still not quite there, and now it's even harder. Under the current circumstances, our recruitment process is almost frozen, and the onboarding of our new partners has not been as smooth as it used to be.

We've also vastly underestimated the chat feature. The chat is one of the most important and requested features in Temtem, and we need to make sure it’s as polished as can be. We also need to work on powerful tools for our moderators to handle the chat reports and infractions, making sure everyone is able to fully enjoy the chat, and for that, we'll require a bit of extra time.

While Temtem managed to roll out Ranked Matchmaking and Spectator Mode back in April, the in-game chat was a largely-requested feature that wasn't able to make its projected Spring launch. Instead, it looks like chat will roll out along with Kisiwa. For the unaware, Kisiwa is the game's newest island, which is set to debut alongside 25 brand new Temtem.

Other plans for Summer 2020 include player housing, new gear, and new emotes. Whether that also gets pushed back to the continuing spread of COVID-19 remains to be seen. Crema hopes to keep things on track, as there's another island, the island of Cipanku, and the first ever Mythical Temtem projected for this fall.

Temtem is currently on Steam Early Access. The upcoming Kisawa update will be free to all players. Those waiting for a full release should expect to see it around 2021.