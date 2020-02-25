Temtem reveals first piece of 2020 roadmap It's a long road to launch, but developer Crema has laid out the first part of Temtem's 2020 roadmap with a full list of features coming to the game.

Last week, we took a look at the early success of creature-collector Temtem. The Pokemon homage has only been on Steam Early Access for a month, but has already sold over 500,000 copies. And that's just the beginning. Developer Crema had previously stated that they were looking into putting together a roadmap and on Tuesday, publisher Humble Bundle posted the first piece of it.

The immediate items of interest for the forthcoming quarter include 1v1 ranked mode, along with a spectator feature. Players can also look forward to different ways to engage with other players, which is one of the major drawing points of this creature-collecting MMORPG. Later in the year, Crema hopes to release two more explorable regions, along with new Temtem, with the game's very first mythical Temtem among them. Of course, as with all roadmaps, things are subject to change.

"Please, keep in mind that every detail discussed here is not 100% confirmed for the game," reads the post on the Crema website. "During the game’s development cycle, ideas change constantly and stuff we like today we might not like as much tomorrow. So take everything in here not as confirmed facts, but more like the stuff we would like to include in the game. The same thing happens with the planned dates. We're not really big fans of having public dates for everything, they add a lot of unnecessary pressure on the team and they make making changes and swapping features around a very difficult task. We know everyone else likes dates though, so we've decided to include open dates for each block of features. Take them with a grain of salt and expect delays and features moved around dates."

This is not all, though. A second part of the roadmap is expected to be released on Wednesday, outlining additional features set to hit the game before its eventual launch. For right now, Temtem is available on Steam Early Access and from the Temtem website. There is no target for launch, but if you're looking to get an early start, be sure to check out our guides to help you get started.