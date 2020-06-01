New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Valorant PC release time

Here are the Valorant release times for all regions.
Donovan Erskine
1

Riot Games’ Valorant is set to release on June 2 worldwide. With the launch being so close, it’s been officially revealed what the Valorant release time will be. Due to technicalities with timezones, Riot’s competitive FPS will be available at different times throughout the different regions. We’ve got those times compiled for your right here.

What time does Valorant release?

Valorant releases June 2 worldwide

The official release date for Valorant is June 2. However, the actual Valorant release time will vary based on your region. Riot Games posted to the official Valorant twitter account to reveal the launch times for their highly anticipated shooter. Here is when each region can expect to jump into Valorant:

  • Korea, Japan, Asian-Pacific - 7pm ET/ 4pm PT June 1
  • Europe, Turkey, MENA, Russia, and CIS countries - 1am ET June 1/ 10pm PT June 2
  • North America, Latin America, and South America - 8am ET/ 5am PT June 2

After a long buildup of speculation and anticipation, there isn’t much longer to go until the public can finally get their hands on Valorant. At the end of the Twitter post where Riot Games reveals the Valorant release times, they also declare this as Episode 1: Ignition. This is the first time we’ve heard the developer refer to eras of the game as “episodes” or go as far to give them a title. Could episodes be Valorant’s take on the “season” trend seen in many online games? We’ll have to wait to find out. With this being the game’s launch, “ignition” is a fitting title.

Now that you know the Valorant release time in your region, you're just about ready to jump into the action. In other Valorant news, Riot Games recently revealed the latest agent, Reyna, and provided a glimpse of her gameplay. The developer has also hinted to the likelihood of a major content drop to come later this summer. For more on the competitive FPS, be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Valorant home page.

