Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Bizarro Wolverines Super Charity Thing We are doing something different tonight, with a very special presentation of the Bizarro Wolverines.

The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 are set to continue tonight at 11:00 PM ET with a very special Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Bizarro Wolverines Super Charity Thing. Tonight, I am playing that dumb NCAA 13 Dynasty again, and today you can help pick the charity! Please take a look.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Bizarro Wolverines Super Charity Thing

Folks who have played this game before know the deal, but for people new to the Bizarro Wolverines. Every time I get a turnover, or turn the ball over, we will have a trivia question. The winner of that question will be able to have me donate $20 to a charity of their choice. We want to focus tonight on giving to charities that are helping with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, criminal justice reform, and the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd. We will also have folks in the chat guess my final score. If you are closest without going over, I will donate $100 on your behalf to your charity of choice.

We know that this event isn't going to save the global economy alone, but we are relentless in our effort to spread positivity in the face of ever-increasing darkness. In the coming weeks, the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 will continue with even more entertaining video game competitions. We will resume our Shacknews live event efforts with once this pandemic is over, but in the meantime, we want to bring some joy to this planet.

Well, Dooper. I guess we gonna stream tonight. Right? pic.twitter.com/byLaXCrPEh — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 31, 2020

Join us as we celebrate video games. You are stuck in your house, so you might as well. Our livestream will kick off at 11:00 PM ET/ 8:00 PM PT on the Shacknews Twitch channel.