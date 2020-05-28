New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Warhammer Underworlds: Online Briar Queen DLC to launch in upcoming franchise sale

As Creative Assembly kicks off its Skulls for the Skull Throne event for the Warhammer franchise, Warhammer Underworlds: Online is getting its first Warband DLC.
TJ Denzer
1

Warhammer Underlords: Online has been an awesome new addition to the lengthy library of Warhammer games and goodies from Creative Assembly. As such, it’s a highlight of Creative’s upcoming Skulls for the Skull Throne promotional event in which a wealth of Warhammer Sigmar and Warhammer 40K games will be on sale. This comes alongside launch of Warhammer Underlords: Online’s first Warband DLC, Thorns of the Briar Queen, which will bring a powerful death mage and her undead army into play.

Creative Assembly announced the launch of the Thorns of the Briar Queen DLC and Skulls for the Skull Throne 4 event in a press release on May 28, 2020. Available on Steam now, the Skulls for the Skull Throne 4 sale puts many of the officially licensed Warhammer titles on sale through the upcoming weekend. At the center of the attention is the recently launched Warhammer Underworlds: Online at 40% off and its newly launched DLC, Warband: Thorns of the Briar Queen, which is 20% off during this event. We enjoyed Warhammer Underworlds: Online’s mix of turn-based strategy and deckbuilding in our Shacknews review and wholeheartedly recommend getting it in this sale if you’re a Warhammer fan.

Even more interesting for those who already own Warhammer Underworlds: Online, whether you get the new paid DLC or not, you can get yourself a free Chaos cardback theme for your decks if you play around of Underworlds: Online during the Skulls for the Skull Throne 4 event this weekend.

If that’s not your cup of tea, there’s quite a few other good games in the sale too. Grand strategy Total War: Warhammer 2 is 66% off, space strategy Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 is 70% off, bloody sports strategy Blood Bowl 2 is 70% off, and first-person action co-op Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is 75% off, just to name a few of the vast and varied Warhammer collection.

Whether you go after Warhammer Underlords: Online, its Briar Queen DLC, or other great titles in the Warhammer universe, this is definitely the weekend to get them on the cheap.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola