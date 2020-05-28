Warhammer Underworlds: Online Briar Queen DLC to launch in upcoming franchise sale As Creative Assembly kicks off its Skulls for the Skull Throne event for the Warhammer franchise, Warhammer Underworlds: Online is getting its first Warband DLC.

Warhammer Underlords: Online has been an awesome new addition to the lengthy library of Warhammer games and goodies from Creative Assembly. As such, it’s a highlight of Creative’s upcoming Skulls for the Skull Throne promotional event in which a wealth of Warhammer Sigmar and Warhammer 40K games will be on sale. This comes alongside launch of Warhammer Underlords: Online’s first Warband DLC, Thorns of the Briar Queen, which will bring a powerful death mage and her undead army into play.

Creative Assembly announced the launch of the Thorns of the Briar Queen DLC and Skulls for the Skull Throne 4 event in a press release on May 28, 2020. Available on Steam now, the Skulls for the Skull Throne 4 sale puts many of the officially licensed Warhammer titles on sale through the upcoming weekend. At the center of the attention is the recently launched Warhammer Underworlds: Online at 40% off and its newly launched DLC, Warband: Thorns of the Briar Queen, which is 20% off during this event. We enjoyed Warhammer Underworlds: Online’s mix of turn-based strategy and deckbuilding in our Shacknews review and wholeheartedly recommend getting it in this sale if you’re a Warhammer fan.

Even more interesting for those who already own Warhammer Underworlds: Online, whether you get the new paid DLC or not, you can get yourself a free Chaos cardback theme for your decks if you play around of Underworlds: Online during the Skulls for the Skull Throne 4 event this weekend.

If that’s not your cup of tea, there’s quite a few other good games in the sale too. Grand strategy Total War: Warhammer 2 is 66% off, space strategy Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 is 70% off, bloody sports strategy Blood Bowl 2 is 70% off, and first-person action co-op Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is 75% off, just to name a few of the vast and varied Warhammer collection.

Whether you go after Warhammer Underlords: Online, its Briar Queen DLC, or other great titles in the Warhammer universe, this is definitely the weekend to get them on the cheap.