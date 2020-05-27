Paradise Lost trailers shows a nuclear-ravaged Polish wasteland The Second World War never ended, and in Paradise Lost, you explore this world as a young child.

The Second World War is a moment in time that has been explored every which way in gaming, but it seems as if Paradise Lost has found something unique. The latest trailer takes a look at the Polish wasteland and gives players an insight into exactly how it came to be. The answer, as you might anticipate, isn’t good.

Released earlier this week, the Paradise Lost trailer is the first official cinematic teaser that explores a bit more of the story. In this trailer, embedded below, players get to hear a desperate, and hopeful, voice on a radio talking about what the Nazis have done. Please take a look.

The trailer showcases the Polish wasteland, wind-blown by a nuclear winter, after the Nazis opted for nuclear warfare. This helps setup the story of Paradise Lost, which is an alternative history take on World War II. In it, the Nazis have occupied Germany for 20 years and have ended things with a worst-case scenario.

This insight into the story behind Paradise Lost helps build the narrative players will experience when it releases. According to developers PolyAmorous, the game centers on the story of a 12-year-old boy who, while trying to survive this nuclear-ravaged wasteland, stumbles upon a Nazi bunker.

Billed as a mystery-adventure game, Paradise Lost will take players on a first-person perspective experience through this Nazi bunker. What lies in wait for this small boy is anyone’s guess, but the Steam page alludes to strange technology intertwined with “Slavic folklore and myths”. On this adventure, players will slowly learn what happened to the inhabitants of the bunker. It sounds like we could have a Love, Death, and Robots “The Secret War” on our hands.

Paradise Lost is currently slated for a 2020 release. If this tickles your fancy, you can check out the Paradise Lost listing on Steam and add it to your wishlist. Be sure to also check out the Shacknews 2020 video game release date calendar for an updated list of dates.