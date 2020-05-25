How to reclaim Enchantment Points - Minecraft Dungeons So you've enchanted a sword to its max level in Minecraft Dungeons, but found a better piece of gear in a later level. Is it possible to get those Enchantment Points back? Shacknews explains how to reclaim your EP.

Minecraft has jumped into the realm of hack-and-slash action with spin-off title Minecraft Dungeons. Players will wage war against hostile mobs and attempt to survive the forces of the evil Arch-Illager. However, this should not be approached like other games in the genre, like Gauntlet or Diablo. Minecraft Dungeons operates differently, utilizing gear that's bolstered by Enchantments. But once players use Enchantments on a piece of gear, is there any way to get them back?

Minecraft Dungeons operates differently than its contemporaries in the action-RPG genre, as explained by the Minecraft website. Players are as strong as the gear they have equipped. But beyond the gear's base level, different pieces of gear have secondary abilities connected to them. These abilities can be upgraded through something called Enchantment Points. Players can earn one Enchantment Point for each time they level up via experience points.

However, over the course of the game, players are inevitably going to find new pieces of equipment that are more in line with their experience level. Or they'll find Unique pieces of gear. Or they'll find the same piece of equipment with a secondary ability that's more in line with their play style. At that point, players will probably want to spend Enchantment Points leveling up that piece of gear. But what if they don't have any Enchantment Points remaining? Are they forced to keep leveling their character up?

The answer is no, because it is absolutely possible to get Enchantment Points back. There's a catch, though. You'll have to remove your old piece of Enchanted gear and hit the button corresponding to "Salvage." Salvage that piece of gear and you'll get all of your Enchantment Points back, along with a little Emerald bonus. However, you will lose that piece of equipment forever. So if you have a Unique item that you're particularly attached to, consider whether you really want to salvage it.

Those are the steps involved in reclaiming Enchantment Points. As you get later into the game and level up more, you should have enough Enchament Points to fully enchant another piece of equipment without salvaging equipment, but this should come in handy during the early portions of the game. Minecraft Dungeons is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One (including via Xbox Game Pass), and Nintendo Switch. We'll have more on this game in the days ahead, so follow our ongoing Minecraft Dungeons coverage.