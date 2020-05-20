Valorant announcement teased in upcoming Summer Game Fest livestream According to Geoff Keighley, Riot Games' Valorant team will be joining him on the next Summer Game Fest stream for a big announcement.

Valorant is a game that has had no issue finding traction with players and the gaming community at large. Whether through the Twitch viewing method of distribution for its closed beta or the multiple grassroots competitions hosted by various gaming organizations and pros, it’s a subject on a lot of people’s tongues in PC gaming right now. Nonetheless, it would seem that Riot Games has a surprise lined up that they’re going to share in partnership with Geoff Keighley on an upcoming Summer Game Fest livestream.

Geoff Keighley announced that Riot Games’ Valorant team would be joining him for a special Summer Game Fest livestream announcement via his personal Twitter on May 20, 2020. On Thursday, May 21, 2020, starting at 8AM PT / 11AM ET, Geoff Keighley will be joined by the Valorant development team for a stream in which a new announcement is promised for the game. Whether this is a new character, weapon, map, any mix of the prior, or something else entirely is up in the air.

Join me tomorrow morning at 11 am ET / 8 am PT for a @summergamefest stream and announcement with the @PlayVALORANT team at @riotgames pic.twitter.com/8XnJLuazRE — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 20, 2020

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest has already featured some pretty high key announcements during its ongoing effort. Epic Games joined Keighley on the previous livestream in which they revealed the all-new Unreal Engine 5 for next-gen systems. That is to say, Keighley is most certainly fielding some high caliber announcements on his streams, though its hard to imagine what Valorant might have up their sleeves that could be of similar magnitude. Maybe Valorant is going to be announced for consoles? Maybe it will be coming to open beta and available for all players to jump in as they please at long last? Whatever it is, it will be interesting to see when the stream goes live on Thursday.

Stay tuned to Shacknews as we follow news and reveals the Valorant Summer Game Fest livestream on May 21.