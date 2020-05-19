CD Projekt Red celebrates 5 year anniversary of The Witcher 3 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt turns five, developer looks back with a recap and special offers.

It’s been five years since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released, and it hasn’t left the collective pop culture conscience since. In the subsequent years The Witcher 3 has seen new DLC, comics, and a Netflix adaptation. On the game’s anniversary, developer CD Projekt Red reflects on all that’s come of The Witcher 3, along with a couple surprises.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s already been 5 years since Geralt of Rivia embarked on his last epic adventure. Your help in finding Ciri, fighting off the Wild Hunt and mastering gwent was invaluable, friends! Thank you, it wouldn’t be the same without you!” CD Projekt Red wrote in a message to fans on their website. While the character Geralt of Rivia was around long before 2015, it was the release of The Witcher 3 that catapulted him to fictional superstardom. Now, Geralt stands as one of the most recognizable characters in modern gaming.

To commemorate the five year milestone, CD Projekt Red released a new poster that features Geralt, along with other significant characters and creatures from The Witcher 3, which fans can pre order now. In addition, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is seeing discounts on a number of digital storefronts to celebrate the anniversary. PlayStation 4 owners can snatch the game for 70% off until May 27. For those on Xbox, you can currently pick up The Witcher 3 for 70% off, and the expansions for 60% off until May 25. The post to CD Projekt Red’s website details more in-depth sales for different PC storefronts.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most popular RPG and adventure titles of the generation, and for good reason. The property has managed to maintain relevance and popularity throughout the five years following its release. The game also sawa a boost in active players following the release of Netflix’s television adaptation at the end of last year. There is currently no word on the future of The Witcher franchise, and we don’t expect to hear anything soon, as developer CD Projekt Red is entirely focused on their upcoming Cyberpunk 2077.