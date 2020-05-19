New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle trailer reveals two new career paths

The newest trailer for The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle is a window into building a better tomorrow through two new potential career paths.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Sometimes, you can't go home again. Other times you can, but it's unrecognizable due to all the smog and pollution. Smell those noxious fumes! But surely, the neighborhood can do better than live like pigs, right? That's the premise behind the next Sims 4 expansion, Eco Lifestyle, and on Tuesday, EA and Maxis showed off some more of its features.

Tuesday's trailer shows some actual backstory for Eco Lifestyle, the expansion first revealed last week. After spending a few years in college, the old neighborhood isn't what it used to be. But it does set the stage for Evergreen Harbor to reduce its carbon footprint by installing alternative energy sources, such as solar panels and wind turbines. Players can launch green initiatives, like community gardens or maker centers. If they feel like they need the approval of the populace, they can take their case for a cleaner world directly to the townspeople and basically be that person you see hanging outside the supermarket with a clipboard. Players can even dumpster dive to try and find some useful trash that they can either use as-is or as something that can be upgraded through upcycling efforts.

The trailer also shines a spotlight on two of the newest Sims 4 career paths, Civil Designer and Freelance Crafter. The Civil Designer essentially works from home, building handy inventions and sustainable products for the future. Meanwhile, the Freelance Crafter recycles found objects for parts and uses a fabricator to create entirely new products out of the reused materials. The fabricator is a handy gadget, but you'll need to be trained if you hope to use it effectively. The trailer offers a good demonstration of what happens when just anybody tries to tinker with it.

Get ready to clean up the planet, one neighborhood at a time. The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle will release simultaneously on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 5. The Sims website has more information on what's coming in just a couple of weeks.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

