The Sims 4 embraces clean living with Eco Lifestyle expansion The next Sims 4 expansion will focus on living a cleaner life, as players begin a new Eco Lifestyle.

There's only one planet and it's humanity's only home. That's true for video games, too. (Okay, let's ignore all of the interplanetary sci-fi games, otherwise I have no intro, so play along.) The Sims recognize the need to care for our Mother Earth and that's why the next Sims 4 expansion will focus on clean living with The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle.

In an effort to create more sustainable living, Eco Lifestyle will introduce a new playable area called Evergreen Harbor. This city will offer a number of eco friendly living options for Sims players. This includes alternative energy resources, the ability to grow food, environmentally-friendly clothing options, and the ability to recycle and reuse old materials in order to craft new furniture. Players can even go dumpster diving in search of perfectly useful objects that can be repurposed in different ways. That might sound like a dirty job, but you want to save the environment, don't you?

Evergreen Harbor's cleanliness levels rely entirely on its citizenry. So Eco Lifestyle will also introduce a new Community Voting Board to help institute weekly Neighborhood Action Plans. Sims can engage in various green initiatives or other eco-friendly activities.

Make sure every Sim in Evergreen Harbor is on the same page when it comes to living cleanly. Sims 4 players can follow clean living practices and see their city become a utopia through regular trash pickup, garden maintenance, and frequent recycling efforts. However, if Sims live like slobs and neglect their duties, Evergreen Harbor will rapidly become a pollution-filled dump.

Get started on a new clean lifestyle when The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle releases on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One simultaneously on June 5. The expansion is set to sell for $39.99. For more information, check out the Sims website.