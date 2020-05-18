ShackStream: Indie-licious raids the Renaissance in The Procession to Calvary

The Renaissance was a time of beautiful oil painting art, but often also filled with ridiculous concepts. We’re about to crank the latter to eleven as we jump into The Procession to Calvary on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream. It’s a Monty Python-like journey that will take us on a less than reverent tour of the fine works of art therein.

The Procession to Calvary comes from the mind of Joe Richardson, who has made several similarly odd games in the forms of The Preposterous Awesomeness of Everything and Four Last Things. Launched on April 9, 2020, The Procession to Calvary, much like its predecessors is a point-and-click adventure. This one is set in Rennaissance art. The churches of the Old God lay in ruins, but Heavenly Peter has escaped. It’s our job to find him and carry out vengeance because… Well, we’ll get to that later. Join us on Indie-licious where we look at the newest and most interesting new indie games to hit the virtual streets every Monday, brought to you this week by our sponsor, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and its recent release on the PSVR.

We’ll be kicking things off live and fiddling and faddling about starting at 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

