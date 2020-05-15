New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hitman Sniper is free on iOS and Android for the next week

Agent 47's latest target is mobile devices as part of Square Enix's continuing Stay Home and Play initiative, as Hitman Sniper is free for the next week.
Ozzie Mejia
Agent 47 is lending out his services on more than PC and consoles. Mobile players can also employ the hired killer on their phones and tablets through a couple of surprisingly great iOS/Android titles. And one of them is free for the next week as part of Square Enix's continuing Stay Home and Play initiative. So pull out your sniper rifle, because mobile users can grab Hitman Sniper for free for the next week.

In a lovely coincidence, this promotion falls close to Hitman Sniper's fifth anniversary, though the Android release didn't hit until 2017. Square Enix Montreal and IO Interactive were on a brief kick in 2015 where they wanted to bring console-quality entertainment to mobile devices. And between Hitman GO and Hitman Sniper, they did a pretty good job of that, utilizing strong graphics and intuitive touch controls. Let's blow some dust off our original 2015 hands-on preview.

And remember that Hitman Sniper is not bogged down by microtransactions. So once you claim it, it is truly free. So grab it while you can before it jumps back up to its original 99 cent price point. This free promotion only lasts until May 21, so be sure to pick it up from the App Store and Google Play.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

