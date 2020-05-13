How to check The Lie progress - Destiny 2 Check in to see how the community is going with The Lie Seraph Tower progress in Destiny 2.

The Lie is the latest quest in Destiny 2, and players are trying to track the community progress. The in-game states are, let’s say, unreliable at best. At worst, it gives no quantifiable information to accurately judge how far we’ve come and what we have left. Those looking to see the community standing and track their own progress can do this through some third-party apps.

How to check The Lie community progress

Players are eagerly anticipating unlocking Felwinter’s Lie in Destiny 2. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be Destiny 2 if there wasn’t a seemingly endless ocean of grinding between you and this original Destiny Shotgun.

One of the first steps in The Lie quest requires players to complete Seraph Tower public events – nine million of them. The good news is you don’t have to do this alone, it’s a community effort. The bad news is that there’s no easy way to track this in-game except for the percentage system, which really provides no benefit and no indication of how many still remain. No one wants to figure out 13% of 3,000,000.

A live look at all the people in my Seraph Tower instance.

For those that want some actual, meaningful numbers, Destiny Item Manager (DIM) has you covered. This third-party app lets you see exactly how many Seraph Tower public events have been completed. If you’re not already using DIM, get on it. You will need to give DIM permission to access your Destiny account via Bungie.

Once it’s all connected, you can track The Lie progress through the Progress tab. This is found at the top of the program between Inventory and Vendors. Select Progress and then scroll down to the Quests section. Click the quest, The Lie, to see some precise numbers for each of the public events on each of the three required planets.

According to an official tweet, the value of a Seraph Tower completion has been increased by 5x, with weekends reward 10x the value. If you can be bothered, save your grinding energy for the weekend to help the community push this along.

We have made adjustments to “The Lie” Quest and Seraph Tower Difficulty.



💠 Champions have reduced power level and event progression has been slightly tuned.

💠 Effective immediately, quest progression has been given a 5x multiplier which will be increased to 10x on weekends. pic.twitter.com/Z0aHldhbe3 — Bungie (@Bungie) May 13, 2020

If you can't be bothered to grind more Seraph Towers, I don't blame you, as it seems that this event is dead in the water. Just sit back and let the community finish the job or Bungie might tweak some numbers and give it to us anyway.