How to catch a Mole Cricket - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Whether you’ve been playing since launch, or you just managed to pick up the game, you’ve probably heard some kind of chirping as you move around your island. While somewhat annoying after long stints in the area, this chirping is actually a vital clue for those looking to fill our their Critterpedia. This particular bug that you’ve been hearing is the Mole Cricket, and while you can look for it anytime you hear it, you’re going to need to put in a little work if you actually want to catch it.

How to catch a Mole Cricket

Mole Crickets are one of the more elusive bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a couple of reasons. Not only are they quick once you’ve found them, but they also hide underground. This means you’re going to need to make use of your trusty shovel if you have any hope of adding this pesky bug to your collection.

Catching a Mole Cricket will take some work, but once it's done, you can till about your island in peace.

The Mole Cricket can appear any time of the day, and it’s available from November to May in the northern hemisphere and May to November in the southern hemisphere. While exploring your island, listen out for a chirping noise. When you hear this noise, try to home in on it. The closer you get, the louder it should become.

When you think you’re right on top of it, pull out your shovel and dig up a hole. If you guessed correctly, this little brown bug should pop out and start to slink away. Quickly pull out your net and catch it. Be quick, though, as these little bugs are a lot faster than they seem and have been known to fly away or escape into nearby ponds and rivers. If you didn’t guess correctly, then just keep digging until you find it.

Make sure you catch the Mole Cricket before it leaves in May.

Unfortunately, this elusive little bug only sells for around 500 Bells, so there isn’t much point to farming it. But, if you haven’t caught it already, or if you just want to shut it up for a bit because you’re working in that area, then you now have all the info you need to catch the Mole Cricket and bring an end to its noisy tyranny.

