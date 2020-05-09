Tesla to file lawsuit with Alameda County, Musk plans to move HQ to Nevada or Texas Elon Musk has had it with the stay-at-home order in California's Alameda County, and Tesla's operations are in flux. The volatile CEO tweeted that the company will pursue legal action today.

Elon Musk sure wants to reopen America and his Tesla factory in California. The erratic genius entrepreneur tweeted some very harsh words regarding Alameda County's decision that the Fremont, Califonia Tesla plant could not reopen until June 1, 2020 due to COVID-19 procedures in place. In reply to investor Ross Gerber, Musk tweeted, "Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!"

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Musk continued that this is the final straw between Tesla and the state of California. In a totally rational move last week, Elon tweeted that he planned on selling all of his homes and worldly possessions, and it appears that the Fremont factory may be next. This level of disruptive behavior will likely cost Tesla a pretty penny as they move operations to Nevada or Texas. Musk has had it, and his company is hemmorhagging cash as the factory remains shutdown.

Absolutely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Our friend over at Tesmanian, Vincent, points out that Tesla actually has experience from the reopening at the Shanghai plant and could be uniquely prepared to do the same at the Fremont plant, but it is not the company's decision, and that is at the heart of Elon's issues of the ongoing pandemic stay-at-home orders across the United States.

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Tesla shareholders will certainly have to wait all weekend to find out how the stock responds on Monday morning, but sometimes it would be better if their CEO didn't tweet and let the lawyers and PR people do the talking.

What do you think about this whole Tesla situation? Does Elon tweet too much? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below!