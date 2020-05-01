New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Elon Musk Twitter meltdown tanks Tesla (TSLA) stock

No Elon wasn't hacked, he's just losing it.

Asif Khan
4

If you were ever wondering if Elon Musk's tweets could get worse, well today is your day. After going on a profanity-ridden tirade against the state of California's Stay-at-Home order during Tesla's Q1 2020 earnings results conference call, Elon Musk has taken to Twitter with a bunch of tweets. A lot of them pushing for the reopening of America. This afternoon, the CEO of Tesla tweeted that the company's share price was too high, in his opinion. Shares are now down over $160 since the company reported a surprise profit just two days ago.

Gotta love a CEO talking their own stock down...

Now, Elon had posted a flood of #ReopenAmerica tweets in the past day, so it is no surprise to see his behavior escalate.

He also continued his pushback against the state of California.

But today, he really went for it.

This series of insane tweets definitely is worth transcribing:

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul. My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me. Baby due on Monday.

Someone needs to take his phone away.

The selloff in TSLA shares intensified as Elon Musk tweets just kept coming.
The selloff in TSLA shares intensified as Elon Musk tweets just kept coming.

Tesla shares have recovered some after hitting an intraday low of $683.04/share. I have liquidated positions in the company as a result of these tweets. Sometimes you need to listen when a CEO basically tells you to sell his stock. 

It wasn't an easy decision to exit my second largest holding at Virtue LLC today, but my job is to manage risk. Elon Musk is a risk to Tesla shareholders, and that is truly sad as many times he has been the company's greatest asset.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola