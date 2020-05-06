Xbox Game Pass adds Red Dead Redemption 2, DayZ, and more for May This May, embark on a rootin'-tootin' journey with the coolest western game around as well as a handful of some other awesome titles.

Now that May has rolled around, it's time once again for a whole new slate of free games on the Xbox Game Pass service. There are plenty of new additions this month, and you're definitely going to want to check them out.

First up, according to the official announcement, on May 7 you can dig into Red Dead Redemption 2, which is by far one of the most exciting parts of these new Game Pass drops. Take on the role of Arthur Morgan as you navigate the Wild West with the raucous Van Der Linde gang, lead by the unpredictable Dutch. You can play through the entire game, and it does include Red Dead Online, but you'll need Xbox Live Gold for that.

On the same day, you can get DayZ, which will find you surviving in an open world with 60 players as you work to make decisions that could potentially save your life. You have one life, so make the most of it, and you never know whether your neighbor is out to help or hinder you – or kill you and take your stuff.

On May 14, one of the best Final Fantasy games of all time, Final Fantasy 9, is hitting Game Pass. Become Zidane Tribal as you work with your friends in the Tantalus Theater Troupe to rescue Princess Garnet of Alexandria, who wanted to be kidnapped. There's much more to it than that as Garnet becomes Dagger and seeks a wholeness world for herself. It's beautiful and wild, and worth your time.

Finally, on May 19, you can try out Fractured Minds, a shorter, artistic game that explores mental health issues and anxiety problems. It should be an interesting play. In addition, there are new perks for Game Pass members, including ad-free Spotify Premium for 6 months as well as Phantasy Star Online 2 goodies.

Need something new to play? Looks like you're more than covered this month. Let us know what you end up jumping into.