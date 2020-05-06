The Last of Us Part 2 launch trailer finds Ellie seeking justice It's almost time for The Last of Us Part 2 to finally be released, and now we've got a launch trailer to sift through as well.

After a series of leaks rocked the community, Naughty Dog has dropped the official launch trailer for The Last of Us Part 2. The two-minute clip finds Ellie looking to take revenge on the world that has wronged her, with an intriguing look at the post-apocalyptic world around her.

Naughty Dog has also offered a spoiler-free description of what's going on in the sequel for anyone who's wary of being shown a little too much from the game before they actually get their hands on it.

"After a vicious and violent event disrupts the relative peace that Ellie has found in Jackson, she sets out to bring justice to those responsible. As she hunts them down one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions."

Naughty Dog has set the release of The Last of Us Part 2 for June 19, after it was planned for a release in late May previously. There was a delay announced earlier in April that ended up pushing the game out and changing its tentative release date to "indefinite" at that point. Following the deluge of leaks, however, due to a recent hack, it appears the new date was set for players to experience the story.

Naughty Dog VP and The Last of Us writer Neil Druckmann previously took to social media to announce that the game had finally gone gold and was in fact ready to be printed and shipped out. Now, all that's left to do is wait out the next few weeks to give the game a try. Hopefully there aren't any additional snafus between now and then.

Previously, our own Ozzie Mejia actually had hands-on time with the game in September 2019. Here's a brief taste of his experience:

"Ellie's objective in the second demo is to find Tommy, Joel's brother from the first game, who has been taken by a mercenary faction called the WLF. The primary enemies here aren't Infected, but the human ranks of the WLF. As one might imagine, it's much more difficult to combat a coordinated militia. Dogs will track you by your scent, so you must reguarly toss bricks or bottles to distract them before they find you. However, the canine's presence makes stealth much tougher. Almost all of my human encounters ended in a firefight, simply because sneaking up on them proved too difficult."

We'll see you all on June 19 when the game is finally out.