Worshippers of the Bloodline cultist locations - Assassin's Creed Odyssey A complete guide to the locations of all of the Worshippers of the Bloodline cultist locations in Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

The Worshippers of the Bloodline are one of several branches of the Cult of Kosmos in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Each member of the cult can be found throughout the world, and you’ll need to take down each member until you reach the leader. In this guide, we’ll break down every Worshippers of the Bloodline cultist location and show you how to take down this group.

Worshippers of the Bloodline Cultist locations

Like most of the other cultist branches in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, players will need to take down five cultists before they can take out the Sage of this group. We’ve broken down each cultist’s location below, so please take a look.

Zoisme - Level 12

Unlocked by: Completing The Serpent’s Lair

Location: Wild Bear cave, Bay of Xerxes, Malis

Loot: Helmet of the Immortal

Zoisme can be found hiding in Wild Bear cave, in the top center of the Malis region. You’ll find the clue that points you in the direction of this cultist when you obtain the Cultist Letters in The Serpent’s Lair. She often makes her way outside the cave, allowing you to deal with her without having to take on the bears as well.

Chrysis - Level 16

Unlocked by: Completing Speak No Evil

Location: Found in main story

Loot: Gauntlets of the Immortal

Chrysis can only be found during the main story. You’ll unlock this cultist’s identity after completing the Speak No Evil quest. However, you won’t actually get a change to kill her until you reach her in the main story. If you choose to save the baby during the interaction, you’ll need to travel to Argos and then take on the “Death Comes for us all” side quest outside of the eastern gate. Killing Chrysis will reveal Harpalos.

Harpalos - Level 18

Unlocked by: Hunting down Followers of Ares or taking down Chrysis

Location: Cave of Ares, Keos

Loot: Boots of the Immortal

The quest to take down Harpalos is a bit different than the journeys to take down other cultists. If you choose to go after this cultist before you kill Chrysis, then you’re going to need to hunt down his Followers of Ares to find out where he is. Once you know who he is, though, you can head to the Cave of Ares and take down this big bad quite easily. The cave he’s hiding in is located next to an underwater pool that you can dive into from the Reclining Lion, allowing you to make your way inside to take him down.

Diona - Level 36

Unlocked by: Completing “I, Diona” questline

Location: Found during the quest on Kythera Island

Loot: Armor of the Immortal

Finding Diona will require you to take on the “I, Diona” questline, which includes several side quests. Once you reach the end of the side quests, you’ll have to determine which of the twins is the real Diona. Kill the sister on the right to take down Diona and complete this cultist hunt.

Melite - Level 33

Unlocked by: Defeating Diona and completing No More Bull

Location: Kresila’s Residence, Messara

Loot: Waistband of the Immortal

The final cultist before you take on the Sage in the Worshippers of the Bloodline, Melite, can only be found after you have defeated Diona and then completed a series of side quests that start with Minotaur de Force. After you complete this quest, and then complete No More Bull, you’ll be able to hunt down Melite at Kresila’s Residence.

Iokaste the Seer - Level 50

Unlocked by: Defeating all Worshippers of the Bloodline cultists

Location: Anavatos Ruins, Chios

Loot: Rod of Asklepios

The Sage for the Worshippers of the Bloodline can only be identified after you have defeated all the other cultists in this group. Once you have done so, head to the Anavatos Ruins in Chios to hunt this cultist down and put an end to this branch of the Cult of Kosmos.

That does is for the Worshippers of the Bloodline. For more help finding other cultist branches, be sure to head over to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide.