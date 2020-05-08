Peloponnesian League locations - Assassin's Creed Odyssey Locate and kill all Peloponnesian League cultists in Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

The Peloponnesian League of the Cult of Kosmos are a finicky bunch of cultists based on the fact that most of them are hidden away behind story progression. Whereas many cultists can be found and eliminated on the player’s terms, nothing but quest grinding will get you close to a few of the fools who populate this wing of the Cult of Kosmos. Below is the location of every cultists in the Peloponnesian League, and what must be done to unlock them.

Another cultist branch that kicks off at a higher level, the Peloponnesian League will challenge players as they traverse the world to find and kill each and every cultist in the list.

Skylax the Fair - Level 29

Unlocked By : Unknown

: Unknown Location : Leader House, Dirfi Foothills, Euboea

: Leader House, Dirfi Foothills, Euboea Loot: Spartan War Hero Armor

There might be a clue for Skylax the Fair, but you don’t need it. I was just going about my business killing the leader of Euboea, and when I went to loot his body it turned out to be Skylax the Fair. He was level 29 for me, but you could likely kill him long before you get to that point with some creative bow skills.

Monger - Level 21

Unlocked By : Monger Down (Quest)

: Monger Down (Quest) Location : Sacred Cave, Korinthia, Korinth

: Sacred Cave, Korinthia, Korinth Loot: Spartan War Hero Helmet

The Monger is identified, located, and eliminated during the Monger Down quest, but you get to choose where the killing takes place. I went for the Sacred Cave, personally, but it doesn’t matter. Simply progress through the main story until the Monger is dead.

Lagos the Archon - Level 38

Unlocked By : Judge, Jury, Executioner (Quest)

: Judge, Jury, Executioner (Quest) Location : Fort Samikon, Forest of Soron, Arkadia

: Fort Samikon, Forest of Soron, Arkadia Loot: Spartan War Hero Belt

Lagos the Archon is another Peloponnesian League cultist that is unlocked through the main story. There are two options for how to deal with him, and I opted to go the non-lethal route. Still results in him being eliminated from the cult, though, so your choice is purely down to preference.

Kallias - Level 35

Unlocked By : The Contender (Quest)

: The Contender (Quest) Location : Temple of Zeus, Valley of Olympia, Elis

: Temple of Zeus, Valley of Olympia, Elis Loot: Spartan War Hero Boots

Kallias is unlocked through main story progression and cannot be found until that point. You will learn his identity in The Contender before being thrown into a quest called The Long Game. I ignored the quest and killed this cultist with my bow from a bush a short distance away. Nobody seemed to mind.

Silanos of Paros - Level 27

Unlocked By : United Front (Quest)

: United Front (Quest) Location : Between Naxos and Paros

: Between Naxos and Paros Loot: Spartan War Hero Gauntlets

Silanos of Paros is unlocked through a story mission called United Front. It’s a main story mission so you can’t really miss it. This fight will take place in the form of naval combat, and there is no need to loot the body when you’re done — the gear will be added to your inventory automatically.

Pausanias - Level 39

Unlocked By : A Bloody Feast (Quest)

: A Bloody Feast (Quest) Location : Forest of Eurotas, Lakonia

: Forest of Eurotas, Lakonia Loot: Xiphos of Dionysos

The Sage of the Peloponnesian League is Pausanias. He is unlocked during A Bloody Feast, a main story quest that cannot be missed. Progress the story to that point, then use your eagle to locate the fleeing cultist. Expect to find him in the Forest of Eurotas and heading for the coast. He will have two guards with him but it’s nothing special.

