How to setup two-factor authentication for Epic Games Store Add some extra protection to your Epic Games account by activating two-factor authentication.

For those looking for some extra protection for their Epic Games accounts, two-factor authentication (2FA) is here for you. In fact, if you want to continue taking advantage of Epic’s free games, you are now required to activate 2FA. Turning this feature on is really simple, so let’s get to it.

To be able to use two-factor authentication on the Epic Games Store, you must first have two things: an Epic Games account and a device that has an Authenticator App. One widely used app is the Google Authenticator. When these two things are ready, you can start the setup.

Go to the Epic Games site Login to your account Click your profile and go into Account Select Password & Security Scroll down to Two-Factor Authentication Click Enable Authenticator App Scan the QR code with your Authenticator App Input the 6-digit security code

After enabling two-factor authentication, you will have added another layer of security to your account.

With these steps complete, your Epic Games account will now have two-factor authentication. Depending on your setup, you may need to input this random 6-digit every time you sign in to Epic Games or even Fortnite.

Epic Games also has a helpful support section about 2FA, if you’re struggling to get it sorted.

This talk of two-factor authentication comes after Epic Games announced it would require players to have 2FA activated if they want to receive the free games. This isn’t the first time Epic Games has pushed to have users better protect their accounts from unauthorized access. In the past, players could earn a free emote in Fortnite by activating 2FA. This new push is likely to target those users who don’t play Fortnite and who are just in it for the freebies.

Now that you've setup two-factor authentication for the Epic Games Store, you will be able to continue downloading the free games.