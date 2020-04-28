Red Dead Online brings back more limited-time clothing, XP boosts, & more Keep getting your old-timey fashion on with a fresh collection of new threads in Red Dead Online this week, plus upcoming XP boosts and discounts.

Red Dead Online has been bringing a wealth of limited-time clothing back into circulation week after week to keep your online outlaws looking trendy in the Wild West. That’s not all though. This week Rockstar has some XP boosts for certain activities and a wealth of discounts on a ton of weapons, wagons, and other provisions for your hunting, foraging, and perhaps slightly less good-natured schemes.

Rockstar announced their fresh week of Red Dead Online goodies in the latest Newswire on April 28, 2020. Continuing the recent trend of bringing back limited-time clothing, players can now get their hands on some otherwise impossible-to-get garments, including the Fanned Stovepipe Hat, Owanjila Hat, Benbow Jacket, Eberhart Coat, Concho Pants, Darned Stockings, Bowyer Boots, and Salter Shoes. Each of these is an otherwise unattainable article outside of special periods like this, so if any of them suit your fancy, this is the week to snatch them up.

Collectors receive a Double Role XP boost for finding Collectibles this week in Red Dead Online while Bounty Hunters get a 50% Role XP Boost on all Bounty Missions and Legendary Bounties.



Plus returning limited-time clothing, discounts and more: https://t.co/VOpGALHQvn pic.twitter.com/Ex5xbQXooG — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 28, 2020

In addition to the new duds for making your character all the more rugged, quaint, or trendy comes a few other goodies to keep the fun going this week in Red Dead Online. There’s a 50% role XP boost for Bounty Hunters on all Bounty Missions and Legendary Bounty Missions. You can also get the bonus from Bounty Hunter Free Roam Events, so if you’re looking to put in a little vigilante justice, it’s a good week to cash in on it. Meanwhile, Collectors are also benefitting from a double role XP boost for getting your hands on any Collectible you can track down this week.

Finally, there’s discounts on a ton of goods, the items and specific percentages off of which can be found listed below.

30% off all Revolvers

40% off Role Weapon Variants

40% Bounty Wagon and Hunting Wagon

40% Role Camp Themes

70% off all boots and skirts

80% off all Accessories

80% Collector Maps

Obviously, the collector map discount might come in handy given the XP boost above, but there’s plenty to do and lots of goods to get your hands on this week in Red Dead Online.

Need a hand with any of your foraging, collecting, hunting, or gold farming needs? Be sure to stop by our Red Dead Redemption 2 guides and walkthrough for anything you need, even from Red Dead Online as you stake your claim on some limited-time opportunities this week.