Deadly Premonition 2 gets Nintendo Switch release date, coming July 2020 It looks like we'll be rejoining Agent Francis York Morgan in another bizarre case this summer as Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise recently got a July launch date.

If you’re looking to get your creep on with some all new investigations in the peculiar Deadly Premonition universe, it looks like we won’t be waiting much longer. White Owls, Rising Star Games, and Toybox Inc. just announced a launch date for Deadly Premonition 2, set for this coming July 2020.

The Deadly Premonition 2 launch date was announced in a new trailer on the Nintendo YouTube channel on April 28, 2020. Slated for July 10, 2020, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise’s release date announcement trailer plays out just as quirky as you might expect. Fans of the original may remember how certain elements of the game were treated like a TV show, especially in between chapter recaps. That spirit is kept alive in the following trailer that looks pretty much like the opening to a show itself.

With a summer date set, Deadly Premonition 2 is going to be interesting. Coming from SWERY and his relatively new White Owls studio, Deadly Premonition is a game that has garnered a hefty cult following for its absolutely ridiculous story. The original had Special Agent Francis York Morgan chasing down a murder, gunfighting his way through goo ridden zombies, dodging a demonic killer, and navigating the dangers of his own mind to name a few of its eccentric ventures.

Deadly Premonition 2 is likely to be just as weird, but also quite different given its sequel is coming a decade later. SWERY himself has mentioned that he feels he's in a "SWERY 2.0" era of his career in a Shacknews interview. We'll likely see quite some differences in his and his team's approach to the new game. One point of contention in the first game is that combat was extremely dry and repetitive. Hopefully it’s an issue the team at White Owls has found their way around in Deadly Premonition 2.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the original Deadly Premonition, do yourself a favor and look up a playthrough or two, or check out the Switch remaster, Deadly Premonition Origins.