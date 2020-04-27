Pokemon GO Remote Raids are rolling out today Pokemon GO trainers who are craving powerful Raid Pokemon can now start taking part in Remote Raids from the comfort of their home during the continuing COVID-19 crisis.

Raiding in Pokemon GO has proven to be practically impossible in the time of COVID-19. Over the course of this crisis, users have had to go without taking part in high-level raids. However, Niantic finally has some good news for those looking to capture powerful Pokemon. Remote Raid Battles are being implemented starting today.

The ability to join any Raid Battle you can see on the Nearby screen or that you can tap on the map is now live for Level 40 Trainers! Level 40 Trainers can use a Remote Raid Pass to do so. Stay tuned as we continue to gradually roll out this feature to more Trainers. pic.twitter.com/7p4NcSOZNu — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 27, 2020

In order to take part in a Remote Raid Battle, the Pokemon GO user will need to pick up a Remote Raid Pass first. They can find that over the course of their game. The Remote Raids are gradually being rolled out for trainers across various levels, starting with Level 40 trainers. As of the time of this post, Remote Raids have been rolled out to all trainers down to Level 5. Niantic will continue rolling this feature out to all Pokemon GO users over the course of the day.

Niantic and The Pokemon Company have been among those who have rolled back many of their social features to adjust to the current COVID-19 climate. Gift limits and bonuses have been tweaked, while Niantic has also been hosting events like Incense Day aimed at people stuck in their homes.

If you're taking part in a Remote Raid, act fast, because you only have until Tuesday to find the rare Landorus. Happy Pokemon hunting, trainers!