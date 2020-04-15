New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Pokemon GO Incense Day brings different Pokemon types to you

In lieu of the usual Community Day, Pokemon GO is going with something a little different with Incense Day, which brings Pokemon to you.
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's been quite difficult to go outside and wrangle up Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It's been quite difficult to go outside, period, in a lot of places. It doesn't look like that's going to change anytime soon, either, but Niantic is doing its best to help everyone stay home. The latest event for Pokemon GO will take place this Sunday, replacing the usual Community Day with a new Incense Day.

Incense Day revolves around Pokemon GO's Incense item, which attracts nearby wild Pokemon to your location. For this Sunday, Niantic is going a step further. A special event-only Incense bundle will be available for only one single PokeCoin. And any Incense activated during this Sunday event will attract Sentret to your location.

Okay, that's not very exciting. So if you're not into the common Sentret, you can find some rarer Pokemon throughout the day. Here's what players can expect to find, according to the Pokemon GO website:

Pokemon GO Incense Day Type Shuffle times

  • 11AM-12PM: Water-types (including Clamperl)
  • 12PM-1PM: Fire-types (including Litwick)
  • 1PM-2PM: Grass-types (including Ferroseed)
  • 2PM-3PM: Psychic-types (including Gothita)
  • 3PM-4PM Bug-types (including Joltik)
  • 4PM-5PM: Ground-types (including Drilbur)
Pokemon GO Incense Day

All of these times are local to the user. Incense Day will only run on Sunday, April 19. However, given the continuing COVID-19 crisis, it probably won't be the last time players see an Incense Day event. If there isn't another one, expect Niantic to try something else, given how the developer has tried to work around the pandemic.

Speaking of which, Niantic also detailed plans to engage in Raids remotely. A future update will let Buddy Pokemon run off to nearby PokeStops to retrieve items and let players jump into nearby Gyms for Remote Raids. For details on those plans, check out the Pokemon GO website.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola