Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 24: Borderlands Steam sale

It's been a busy week for Borderlands 3. Gearbox has kicked off the game's big Revenge of the Cartels event while also deploying the big Mayhem 2.0 update. They've even used the latest patch to offer some handy buffs for Moze. So if you haven't had a chance to jump into Borderlands 3 yet, now seems like a good time. Steam seems to agree, since they're offering Borderlands 3 for half-off, while also offering discounts on the Season Pass and the full franchise bundle.
Elsewhere, Modern Warfare is getting some good discounts across different retailers, including Battle.net, Green Man Gaming, and the Humble Store. GOG.com has opened the doors on David Brevik's It Lurks Below. And this is your last chance to get a launch window discount on XCOM: Chimera Squad on Steam, Green Man Gaming, the Humble Store, and Fanatical.
Lastly, we mentioned this in the console deals, but Bandai Namco wants to help you stay home by offering Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 absolutely free! So look for that on Steam and pick it up before time runs out!
We’re asking fans to do their part and have #MoreFunForEveryone - at home!— Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 24, 2020
To lend a ✋, we’re sending our goodwill ambassador, PAC-MAN, into every 🏠 by making PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 free from 4/24 - 5/10! pic.twitter.com/pSnrPIEK2t
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Hearthstone: Year of the Dragon Bundle - $29.99 (45 card packs for the price of 22)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo III Battle Chest - $21.99 (26% off)
- Diablo III - $14.99 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- For The King - FREE until 4/30
Fanatical
Pay $4.99 for Blood: Fresh Supply, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, The Walking Dead: Michonne, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, The Walking Dead: Season Two, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, This War of Mine: Final Cut, and This War of Mine: Stories Season Pass. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $7.69 for Metal Slug, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, and Metal Gear X. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.99 (78% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $35.09 (22% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season [Steam] - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $25.19 (37% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Space Engineers [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Alien Isolation Collection [Steam] - $11.49 (77% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $21.19 (47% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II [Steam] - $29.39 (27% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Outward [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $10.79 (76% off)
GamersGate
Use the promo code THEdiscount to save 15% off of any full-price game. Restrictions apply.
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $13.50 (55% off)
- Anno 1800 [UPlay] - $27.60 (54% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.25 (75% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $13.12 (47% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare [Steam] - $2.81 (89% off)
GOG.com
- It Lurks Below - $14.99 (25% off)
- GreedFall - $33.49 (33% off)
- Outward - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders - $13.99 (30% off)
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - $16.49 (34% off)
- XCOM 2- $14.99 (75% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $32.82 (33% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $8.15 (70% off)
- Children of Morta - $14.73 (33% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- F.E.A.R. Platinum - $2.49 (75% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $14.99 (25% off)
- Psychonauts - $2.49 (75% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong Extended Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Crysis - $4.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam][Pre-order] - $9.50 (52% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [Blizzard] - $41.39 (31% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $15.30 (74% off)
- LEGO DC Super Villains [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
- LEGO Worlds [Steam] - $10.20 (66% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
- Space Engineers [Steam] - $11.89 (41% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of April, select between Hitman 2, Gris, This is the Police 2, Shoppe Keep 2, Opus Magnum, Molek-Syntez, Raiden V: Director's Cut, Driftland: The Magic Revival, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Truberbrook, The Bard's Tale IV Director's Cut, and Capitalism II. You'll also receive Divinoids and a sneak peek of Ring of Pain. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more for Oh My Godheads, Goetia, OCTAHEDRON, and Deadbeat Heroes. Pay more than the average $7.29 for The Turing Test, Forgotton Anne, Fear Effect Sedna, and Black the Fall. Pay $10 or more to also receive Children of Zodiarcs, Boundless, Tokyo Dark, and Batallion 1944. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for The Darkness II, Sid Meier's Pirates, Carnival Games VR, and Spec Ops: The Line. Pay more than the average $13.37 for The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour, BioShock: The Collection, Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2. Pay $20 or more to also receive NBA 2K20, WWE 2K20, XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition, Borderlands GOTY Enhanced, and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. These activate on Steam.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- For the more well-read among you, here are games based on literary tomes (and comics). Check out everything featured in the Humble Store's World Book Day Sale.
- Build your own DLC bundle for Paradox Interactive's top strategy games. Purchase three for 60% off, four for 63% off, and five for 65% off already-discounted prices for DLC packs for games like Europa Universalis IV, Crusader Kings II, and Stellaris. Check out everything in the Paradox Interactive Build Your Own Strategy DLC Bundle.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [Blizzard] - $44.99 (25% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off) (All Sims 4 expansions also on sale here)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $10.49 (70% off)
- Bully: Scholarship Edition [Rockstar] - $5.24 (65% off)
Origin
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off) (Many Sims 4 expansions also on sale)
- Need for Speed Heat - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $19.99 (67% off)
- FIFA 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
Ubisoft Store
Get unlimited access to more than 100+ games with UPlay+! Until May 7, get 50% off of your first month's subscription to Uplay+! Cancel anytime!
- Monopoly Plus - $6.00 (60% off) (FREE WEEK until 4/27)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Uno - $3.00 (70% off)
- Trials Rising - $10.00 (60% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $3.40 (66% off)
- Steep - $7.50 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends - $7.50 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - $10.20 (66% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory - $3.40 (66% off)
- Shop through Ubisoft's classics both past and present. Check out everything featured in the Ubisoft Store's Bargain Bin Sale.
Steam
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 5/10)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Borderlands Bundle (Borderlands 3 + Borderlands: The Handsome Collection + Borderlands GOTY Enhanced) - $49.58 (84% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad - $9.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEK until 4/30)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Annapurna Interactive & Friends Sale
- Ashen - $23.99 (40% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $7.99 (60% off)
- Florence - $4.49 (25% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $9.74 (25% off)
- Tacoma - $9.99 (50% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero - $18.74 (25% off)
- Hyper Light Drifter - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Annapurna Interactive & Friends Sale
- LudoNarraCon Sale
- Heaven's Vault - $14.99 (40% off)
- Neo Cab - $8.99 (40% off)
- Beholder 2 - $5.24 (65% off)
- Still There - $9.74 (35% off)
- Tangle Tower - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Church in the Darkness - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam LudoNarraCon Sale.
- Daedalic Entertainment Publisher Sale
- Barotrauma - $17.99 (40% off)
- Unrailed - $12.74 (25% off)
- Shadow Tactics - $9.99 (75% off)
- Witch It - $7.49 (50% off)
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - $16.49 (34% off)
- More from the Steam Daedalic Entertainment Publisher Sale
- Polyball - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 5/1 at 10AM PT)
- Project Winter - $6.99 (65% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/26 at 1PM PT)
- Post Scriptum - $22.49 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/26 at 1PM PT)
- Northgard - $14.99 (50% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk - $12.00 (60% off)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - $7.99 (60% off) (Season 4 characters free to play until 5/6)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite - $10.00 (75% off)
- The Stanley Parable - $2.25 (85% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered - $8.99 (70% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 24: Borderlands Steam sale