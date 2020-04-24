Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 24: Borderlands Steam sale

It's been a busy week for Borderlands 3. Gearbox has kicked off the game's big Revenge of the Cartels event while also deploying the big Mayhem 2.0 update. They've even used the latest patch to offer some handy buffs for Moze. So if you haven't had a chance to jump into Borderlands 3 yet, now seems like a good time. Steam seems to agree, since they're offering Borderlands 3 for half-off, while also offering discounts on the Season Pass and the full franchise bundle.

Elsewhere, Modern Warfare is getting some good discounts across different retailers, including Battle.net, Green Man Gaming, and the Humble Store. GOG.com has opened the doors on David Brevik's It Lurks Below. And this is your last chance to get a launch window discount on XCOM: Chimera Squad on Steam, Green Man Gaming, the Humble Store, and Fanatical.

Lastly, we mentioned this in the console deals, but Bandai Namco wants to help you stay home by offering Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 absolutely free! So look for that on Steam and pick it up before time runs out!

We’re asking fans to do their part and have #MoreFunForEveryone - at home!



To lend a ✋, we’re sending our goodwill ambassador, PAC-MAN, into every 🏠 by making PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 free from 4/24 - 5/10! pic.twitter.com/pSnrPIEK2t — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 24, 2020

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

For The King - FREE until 4/30

Fanatical

Pay $4.99 for Blood: Fresh Supply, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, The Walking Dead: Michonne, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, The Walking Dead: Season Two, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, This War of Mine: Final Cut, and This War of Mine: Stories Season Pass. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $7.69 for Metal Slug, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, and Metal Gear X. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

Use the promo code THEdiscount to save 15% off of any full-price game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of April, select between Hitman 2, Gris, This is the Police 2, Shoppe Keep 2, Opus Magnum, Molek-Syntez, Raiden V: Director's Cut, Driftland: The Magic Revival, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Truberbrook, The Bard's Tale IV Director's Cut, and Capitalism II. You'll also receive Divinoids and a sneak peek of Ring of Pain. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more for Oh My Godheads, Goetia, OCTAHEDRON, and Deadbeat Heroes. Pay more than the average $7.29 for The Turing Test, Forgotton Anne, Fear Effect Sedna, and Black the Fall. Pay $10 or more to also receive Children of Zodiarcs, Boundless, Tokyo Dark, and Batallion 1944. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for The Darkness II, Sid Meier's Pirates, Carnival Games VR, and Spec Ops: The Line. Pay more than the average $13.37 for The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour, BioShock: The Collection, Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2. Pay $20 or more to also receive NBA 2K20, WWE 2K20, XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition, Borderlands GOTY Enhanced, and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Get unlimited access to more than 100+ games with UPlay+! Until May 7, get 50% off of your first month's subscription to Uplay+! Cancel anytime!

Steam