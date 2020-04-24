New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bandai Namco is giving away Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for free

In an effort to help players stay home, Bandai Namco is giving away Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 to all PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One owners for free.
Ozzie Mejia
2

There have been some outstanding gaming deals that have been going live over the past couple of weeks. This includes a lot of freebies from gaming publishers looking to encourage their customer bases to stay at home. Another major giveaway is kicking off today and it's one that should strike a chord with a lot of classic gaming fans. Here's Bandai Namco coming along with Pac-Man Championship Edition 2.

There are no strings attached for this one. Simply visit Steam, the PlayStation Store, or the Microsoft Store and claim your free copy for PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One. Or claim all three! There's nothing stopping you from doing so.

And it's a worthwhile addition to your gaming library if you don't already have it. Let's look back at our original review.

If you want your free copy of Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, be sure to claim it now. This offer is only running until May 10 and it can be easy to forget about it, especially given that there are other free games available right now.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

