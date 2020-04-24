Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers patch 5.3 to expand Nier crossover content In addition to a new NieR raid, Square Enix is streamlining the original A Realm Reborn main questline to get you to the expanded content faster in Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.3.

Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers has become a pretty big game, as most MMOs do with the constant addition of new content, patches, and expansions. With base game A Realm Reborn, as well as expansions Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers, many players might not want to grind through the original stuff as much. Fortunately, in addition to expanding NieR content in the new patch 5.3, Square Enix is streamlining the base questline in A Realm Reborn to help players reach the expanded content faster.

Square Enix announced the details of Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers patch 5.3 in a press release on April 24, 2020. Some of the major additions to this coming patch include a new NieR-inspired YoRHa Dark Apocalypse Alliance raid. Continuing on from where The Copied Factory left off in FF14 patch 5.1, players will be able to take part in the new Puppets Bunker raid to discover the mystery behind machines therein.

New quests, raids, trials, and a streamline of A Realm Reborn can be found in the extensive Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers update 5.3.

In addition, Final Fantasy 14’s main A Realm Reborn questline is getting a major overhaul to make it less grindy and easier to progress through. Square Enix’s hope is that this will help players to move on to Heavensward and further expansion content all the quicker. Below is a list of further content coming to the Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers 5.3 update.

New Dungeon: The Heroes’ Gauntlet

New Trial

Save the Queen Questline Updates

New “Chronicles of a New Era” Quest: The Sorrow of Welt

Ishgard Restoration Update

New Beast Tribe Quests

New Game+ Updates

New Battle Content: Unreal Trials

Crafter and Gatherer Updates

Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP, System Updates, and more

With the update out now, players can check out FF14 update 5.3 and explore all of the new content it has for them. Don’t forget to check out our other Final Fantasy 14 coverage, including the previously covered 5.11 patch as you jump in today.