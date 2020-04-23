New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Super Mega Baseball 3 gets slightly delayed May 2020 release date

The coronavirus pandemic kept Super Mega Baseball 3 from an April release, but it's still coming soon with a confirmed May launch and a new trailer on fielding.
Super Mega Baseball 3 is shaping up to look like a must-have for any fan of the old ball game. We knew the game might get delayed due to the issues associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but fortunately, it won’t keep the game away for much longer. Super Mega Baseball 3 has a confirmed release date in mid-May 2020, and a big new trailer on hitting and fielding improvements to the series.

Metalhead Software put up a concrete release date and new on-the-field trailer for Super Mega Baseball 3 on its YouTube channel on April 23, 2020. The game is now slated to launch on May 13, 2020 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam. With that announcement came another trailer featuring an in-depth look at the game. This time, Metalhead took a deep dive into field aspects of the game, including improved pitching and batting, better field and opponent AI, an improved base-stealing system, and much more. You can check it all out in the trailer just below.

In addition to the trailer and launch date, Metalhead took a moment to address the delay associated with the slight push back to May.

“When we first announced the game, we were very confident in an April 2020 release,” Metalhead wrote. “But unfortunately, industry-wide impacts of the COVID-19 crisis have led us to this revised release date.”

Regardless, some delay was hinted at earlier in a Super Mega Baseball 3 What’s New update. If the delay is only out to May 2020, that’s pretty bearable. It could be much worse given the current climate.

As we get closer to the May 13 launch date, Metalhead has also promised reveal of some interesting new features and surprises, so stay tuned for further news and information on Super Mega Baseball 3 as it becomes available.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

