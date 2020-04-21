Super Mario Maker 2 adds SMB3 Slot Machine to World Maker The slot machine from Super Mario Bros. 3 has made a surprise appearance in Super Mario Maker 2.

Super Mario Maker 2 has received its final update in the form of World Maker. This major content drop has added a ton of new features including the ability to create entire worlds. But one addition that will stand out to long-time Mario fans is the return of the Super Mario Bros. 3 slot machine.

Super Mario Maker 2 gets SMB3 slot machine

Super Mario Bros. 3 originally released on the Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1988 in Japan and two years later in 1990 in North America. This new entry in the series added the ability to slide down hills, pick up and throw objects, and more. But one addition that caught many by surprise was a slot machine mini-game run by toad. This objective was to match the sliding pictures to receive a reward.

Cut to 32 years later and it seems as if the slot machine has made a surprise appearance in Super Mario Maker 2 – Shacknews’ Game of the Year 2019. Much like in its original appearance, the slot machine in SMM2 allows users to win up to five lives for correctly matching a picture.

Players can earn 1UP for creating the iconic mushroom, a 2UP for a blue Fire Flower, and a 5UP for a Super Star. However, it will all come down to timing as failing to create an image will result in no reward at all. It will take a keen eye to learn when to press A to stop the lines in the correct position.

For those looking to improve their chances of winning, the lines stop from the top down. The main outlier is the middle line, which goes in the opposite direction of the top and bottom.

The addition of the slot machine in Super Mario Maker 2 is bound to catch many fans be surprise. While it might be difficult to pull off, a few extra lives sure is a nice bonus on some of those tougher Briefcase levels. To read more of our ongoing coverage, be sure to check out the Shacknews Super Mario Maker 2 page.