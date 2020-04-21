New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Baldur's Gate 3 is still coming in 2020 for now, despite coronavirus issues

Larian Studios and Baldur's Gate 3 lead Swen Vincke mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed work, but the game is still on track for a 2020 release.
TJ Denzer
1

As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued throughout 2020, it has had a huge impact on a number of gaming events and releases, but Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t getting bogged down by the coronavirus yet. Larian Studios’ Swen Vincke says development on Baldur’s Gate 3 has been slowed down a bit, but it’s still on track for its intended 2020 release at this time.

On April 21, 2020, Swen Vincke shared a recent interview with the New York Times via his personal Twitter. According to Vincke, Larian was able to adjust to new working conditions with the coronavirus pandemic going on, but the team has seen some interesting and unforeseen problems as a result of the transition.

“The very first week, it went really well," Vincke said. "Everyone had all the information they needed to just smoothly go work from home. We started seeing more stress on the leads in terms of communication. We’d spend all of our days just communicating - trying to solve problems, organize things, give direction,"

Due to the issues that arose, Vincke admitted that development on Baldur’s Gate has slowed down a bit, but he’d go on to mention in the interview and Twitter that Baldur’s Gate 3 is still on track for 2020 despite issues.

“Development is proceeding," Vincke continued. "We're just slowed down."

Even so, Larian has made it very clear that they’re not afraid to take their time to make the product everything they want it to be. When Google Stadia seemed to slip a Baldur’s Gate 3 release window, Larian Studios was quick to point out that the game would be moving along on their schedule and no one else’s.

With that in mind, it might not be surprising to see Larian delay Baldur’s Gate 3 a little bit if it means building up the most robust RPG experience possible as it has looked like they were doing from their recent gameplay demonstration at PAX East 2020.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

